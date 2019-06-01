Have yourself a day Jack Leftwich.

When the Gators (34-25) needed a good performance on the mound, Leftwich delivered. The sophomore right-hander retired the first 16 batters to help Florida stay alive in the Lubbock regional by beating Army (35-26) 13-5 on Saturday afternoon.

“I think it has to do with probably a combination of things," said Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan about Leftwich's performance. "He's healthy, obviously the blister was something that we just couldn't control and it lingered for a long time. So when you take that much time off, obviously you get out of your rhythm, I think he's just starting to find his rhythm now. Obviously, he was one of our better guys at the end of the year. [Last year] he pitched in three elimination games in the regionals, supers and then obviously against Texas Tech in the World Series. So it's good to have him back to form, but it's just taken awhile because of the blister.”

Leftwich threw for seven innings, only allowing one hit and one run - a solo home run from Josh White in the sixth inning- and striking out seven batters.

This win helps UF survive another day in the NCAA tournament.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Army on a great season. Jim and his staff did an incredible job getting to this point," said O'Sullivan after the win. "I've known Jim for a long time and he just continues to win wherever he's at, so congratulations to them. As far as we're concerned, Jack gave us the start we needed. Got us deep in the ball game after having to go to the pen yesterday in the second.

"Got a lot of offensive production, we scored early, which I thought was important. Gave us a lot of momentum. Kendrick [Caililao] obviously had a big day at the plate with five RBIs and Wil [Dalton] had a good day. I thought Brady McConnell had a good day, even though he didn't get any hits. He hit the ball hard quite a few times. So all in all it was a very good day for us offensively, pitching-wise and defensively."

It was a good day offensively for Florida.

Calilao went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and his two run-homer in the second inning put the Gators ahead on the day. Austin Langworthy added a two-run homer to right in the fourth that stretched Florida's lead to 7-0. While Jonah Girand kept his home run tradition in the tourney. One year after his first home run in 2019, Girand hit another homer in the seventh inning, extending UF's lead to 12-1.

This win is Florida's first road regional victory under O'Sullivan - in his 12 seasons, the Gators head coach had lost five of his previous road regional games.

The Gators will face the Dallas Baptist University-Texas Tech loser in an elimination game on Sunday. First pitch for that game is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.