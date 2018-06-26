The Florida baseball season did not end with a championship, but it was not a disappointment.

The Gators made it Omaha and the College World Series for the fourth consecutive year and seventh time in the last 10 seasons. Those are feats no other team in the nation can say they have done.

Florida’s season ended at the hands of SEC foe Arkansas after going 2-2 in the CWS and finishing among the top-4 teams in the country.

To wrap up the season, let’s take a walk down memory lane and recap the 2018 Gator baseball season.

Preseason expectations:

After the 2017 national title, a repeat was the expectation for this year’s team.

Five starting position players, J.J. Schwarz, Jonathan India, Deacon Liput, Nick Horvath and Austin Langworthy along with DH Nelson Maldonado all returned to the side to help Florida reclaim its 2017 crown.

Along with the majority of the lineup returning, the heart of the pitching rotation remained in take - with only the departure of Alex Faedo, the starting rotation was in take with preseason all-American Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar and 2017 Omaha hero Tyler Dyson.

The Gators were ranked number one in the country in every preseason poll.

Living up to expectations early:

The 2018 campaign picked up right where the 2017 one did by winning. Winning a lot

Florida won 12 of their first 13 games and averaged over 7.6 runs per game, while not allowing more than five in any of those 13 games.

The defending National Champions were playing like National Champions.

A brief two game skid against UCF dropped the Gators to 2nd in the rankings behind Oregon State, but the team recovered.

They would win their next four games before SEC play, including a dominant 12-6 performance over then 5th-ranked Florida State in Gainesville.

The team finished 16-3 before conference play began, not too bad.

Dominating the SEC:

The gauntlet that is SEC baseball began in Columbia, South Carolina for Florida against the Gamecocks.

That trip started off conference play on the right foot with the Gators taking two of three from South Carolina and their first SEC series win of the season.

It would be the first of nine straight.

Arkansas rolled into Gainesville the following weekend ranked as the number four team in the country.

After dropping the first game of the series against Blaine Knight, Florida would crush the Razorbacks 17-2 in the middle game and then sneak out a 5-4 win to come out of the series victorious. The series win put Florida back up to number one in the rankings.

Those two wins would begin a nine-game winning streak that featured a sweep of then eighth ranked Vanderbilt and a 1-0 win over FSU.

Florida would continue to role through SEC play with a series win over Tennessee and a sweep of Missouri a weekend later. Sandwiched between those weekend series was a third win over FSU. That would mark the eighth straight win over the Noles.

Throughout all this, Jonathan India was having, to put it lightly, a breakout season. The junior third baseman had a 24-game hitting streak, a 33-game streak of reaching base safely, and was batting over .430.

Yeah, he was on a tear.

To couple with India, junior-college transfer Wil Dalton broke on the scene with incredible power at the plate. He and India would go back-and-forth with the team lead in homeruns with India eventually winning that battle by finishing the season with 21. Dalton would end the year with 19.

A meeting with Auburn and eventual first-overall pick in the MLB draft Casey Mize was up next for the Gators, and that didn’t faze the nation’s top team.

Brady Singer would outduel Mize in game one that was a classic 3-1 pitchers duel. Florida would end up taking two of three from the Tigers for their 7th SEC series win of the season.

Series wins over Texas A&M and Georgia would clinch the SEC regular season title for the Gators for the 2nd consecutive season.

Stumbling down the stretch:

The final regular season series of the season was a trip to Starkville, Mississippi and a meeting with Mississippi State.

Singer was a no-go heading into the weekend due to a hamstring strain.

In game one of the series, J.J. Schwarz had his hand broken after a Mississippi State player fouled off a pitch and it ricocheted back into his right hand.

That omen would set the tone for the rest of the weekend. The Bulldogs would sweep Florida, handing the team their first SEC series loss of the season.

Those struggles would continue into the SEC tournament. The Gators would squeeze out a narrow 4-3 win over LSU in the teams opening game but drop the next two to Arkansas and then to the Tigers in a rematch.

Things did not look promising for the Gators heading into the NCAA tournament.

Tournament Rebound:

Florida entered the NCAA tournament as the number one overall seed despite the late season struggles. They would open up the regional hosting Jacksonville University, Florida Atlantic and Columbia.

The tourney got off to a smooth start as the team dismantled Columbia 13-5 to open the weekend. A 3-2 win over Jacksonville in Singer’s return start after his hamstring injury put the Gators in the driver’s seat to get out of the region.

The Gators biggest problem during the weekend was the amount of rain that came with the typical Florida thunderstorms. After having supposed to play FAU on the Sunday evening of the regional, rain pushed it back until Monday.

That ended up being a double-header as FAU bested Florida in the afternoon game, that turned into an evening contest after a nearly six-hour rain delay. Florida eventually pulled through in the night-cap and disposed of the Owls to move onto the Super Regional against Auburn.

Super Regional:

A familiar opponent rolled into McKethan Stadium for the Super Regionals and a chance to advance to the College World Series on the line.

Game one of the Auburn-Florida series was a rematch of the two best arms in the SEC, and maybe the country, Singer and Mize.

Singer would once again get the upper-hand as he only allowed two runs over 6.2 innings of work while Mize struggled. The Gators took a convincing 8-2 win and it looked like the team had gotten back to peak form.

Game two turned into what many thought game one would be, a pitcher’s duel. Jackson Kowar rebounded after three straight loses to end the season by going 7 innings and allowing only one run.

What he didn’t get, that Singer did in game one, was run support. Florida scored only one run through the first eight innings and trailed 2-1 heading into the ninth. Austin Langworthy tied it up in the final inning with a solo-homerun off of Cody Greenhill, but the Tigers would end up walking off 3-2 and forced a game three.

Game three was much like game two with minimal runs being scored. Tied 2-2 after nine innings, game three was forced to go to extras. With Michael Byrne on the mound, Florida didn’t seem to need to worry about the Tigers scoring first.

Remember how in game two Langworthy hit a solo-homerun off of Greenhill?

Oh yeah, he did it again.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, Langworthy sent a fastball for a ride over the right field wall for a walk-off homerun that sent the Gators back to Omaha.

CWS:

A meeting with Texas Tech was on the horizon for the Gators to begin the College World Series and some good news came with it.

Captain J.J. Schwarz would be returning to the lineup for the first time since breaking his hand and would play first base.

The return of the captain didn’t help against the Red Raiders as Texas Tech defeated Florida to begin the CWS and sent the defending champs to the loser’s bracket.

Florida would not go down without a fight.

Texas was on the schedule next and fell victim to an all-time performance from Kowar. The future Kansas City Royal struck out 13 Longhorn batters, a record for the stadium in Omaha, in route to a shutout 5-0 win.

A rematch with the Red Raiders was up next, and the Gators would not have history repeat itself.

The Gators used 11 hits to score 9 runs and knock the Red Raiders out of the tournament to set up a meeting with Arkansas.

Florida would have to win twice against the Razorbacks if they wanted to get back to the CWS finals, but Arkansas wouldn’t even let the Gators take one.

The team struggled in their final game and fell to their SEC rival 5-2 and were eliminated from the CWS.

To wrap things up:

Overall, it was a very successful season for the Gators.

A top-four finish in the country is an impressive feat, considering a team has not won back-t0-back national championships since 2011.

Three players were taken in the first-round of the MLB draft, India to the Reds with 5th pick, Singer and Kowar to the Royals with the 18th and 33rd pick, respectively.

Deacon Liput, Michael Byrne, J.J. Schwarz and Nick Horvath were also all drafted.

Brady Singer was named the D1Baseball.com national player of the year, as well as a first team all-American. India, Byrne and Schwarz were also all named all-Americans.

The team finished with a 49-21 record, one-win shy of winning 50 games for the fourth straight season.

A strong core returns for next season, and it appears that the winning will continue for a long time under Kevin O’Sullivan.