Florida’s Class of 2018 consists of five-star point guard Andrew Nembhard, four-star shooting guard Noah Locke and four-star small forward Keyontae Johnson. Nembhard, Locke and Johnson are all top-70 recruits, per Rivals, and bring game-changing talent to the University of Florida.

Chose Florida over Gonzaga, Ohio State, USC, Seton Hall and Connecticut Mike White’s Comments: “Wonderful family, great kid. High, high level passer, playmaker. He has an ability to make everyone around him better...High-level competitor.” Strengths * Pass-first point guard with terrific vision * Makes players around him better, like Chris Chiozza * Great ballhandling skills in transition and the halfcourt * Plays with a lot of poise and doesn’t get flustered easily * Quick first step and ability to get to the rim * Forces turnovers with active hands and fantastic anticipation * Rarely commits turnovers * Great at setting up shooters Weaknesses * Average wingspan for his size (6’4” wingspan for a 6’4” player) * Lacks consistent mid-range and three-point shot and needs to work on shooting mechanics * Struggles to get to the free throw line * Occasionally dies on screens on defense * Could add a little more weight Comparison: Rajon Rondo Andrew Nembhard reminds me exactly of Rajon Rondo with a little more size and a little more height. Nembhard is a pass-first point guard with a knack for forcing turnovers and has court vision far beyond his years. The Ontario-native looks to set up his teammates first, second and third before looking for his own shot or opportunity to score. Nembhard will have a chance to start at point guard his freshman year as the Gators lack another true point guard besides Michael Okauru. If Nembhard, the first five-star recruit at Florida since Devin Robinson, pans out like a lot of scouts expect him to, Gator fans will feel much more relived about losing Chris Chiozza.

Chose Florida over Kansas, Virginia, Xavier, Michigan, Ohio State and Maryland

Mike White’s Comments: “He is one of the best shooters I have ever recruited, arguably the best. I hate to put that pressure on him, but that’s what he embraces. [His] shot making ability, his leadership skills, bright kid, hard worker. I am really excited about him.

Strengths * One of the best three-point shooters in the Class of 2018, if not the best * Can score from all levels of the floor (paint, mid-range, three-point) * Quick release on jump shots * Terrific shot mechanics * Can spot-up for three-pointers and pull up off the dribble with his quick release * Deadly mid-range jumper * 6’8” wingspan for a 6’2” player * Shoots with poise, even in crunch time * Fantastic coming off of screens * Limitless range Weaknesses * Could add a little bit of weight * Occasionally passes up opportunities at the rim for less efficient mid-range jumpers * Not great at finishing with contact * Needs to work on his offhand * On-ball defense and defensive rebounding need improvement at the high major level Comparison: CJ McCollum Like CJ McCollum, Noah Locke makes his money on being a terrific shooter from three-point range and mid-range with a quick release. Locke uses his pump-fake, in similar fashion to McCollum, to create space and establish room to drive to the rack or pull up with a jump-shot. Locke will need to work on his defense, something Mike White evaluates heavily in regards to playing time. Locke will replace the shooting of Egor Koulechov and more than likely backup KeVaughn Allen next season.