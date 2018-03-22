Florida’s 2017-2018 season was comparable to a roller-coaster.

From the ups of the PK80 Tournament to the downs of two separate three-game losing streaks, the Gators had a tough time finding consistency in strides.

With the season over, it’s time to take a look at each individual player’s performance and grade for the season

Chris Chiozza: A+

Chiozza was the rock of Florida’s 2017-2018 season. When the Gators needed a bucket, Chiozza ruthlessly worked the floor to find an open teammate or finish at the rack himself. When the Gators needed a stop, Chiozza locked down the opposing team’s point guard late into the shot clock, creating havoc via turnover or his pest-like defense. When Chiozza was on the bench, Florida’s offense stagnated, turning to set plays and a robotic-like game-plan. There aren’t enough words in the English language to describe how much Chiozza meant to the Gators. In the interest of time and space, I’ll keep it short and sweet, like Chris Chiozza. “Cheese” was the team’s formidable leader and outright MVP. There’s no doubt that Chiozza deserves an “A+” for his spectacular season. Florida’s floor general will go down as one of the best point guards in program history and will be greatly missed next season.

Memorable Moment: Chiozza’s scoop-and-score, game-winning layup vs. Missouri.

Jalen Hudson: A-

During his redshirt season, Mike White consistently mentioned how Hudson would play the role of the opposing team’s best player during practice. Hudson was hyped up for an entire year, while his teammates made a memorable run to the Elite 8 during the 2016-2017 season. The hype was real. Hudson led the Gators with 15.5 points per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 40.4% from long-range. The Virginia Tech-transfer was one of three Florida players to shoot above 40% from beyond the arc this year and posted eight 20+ point games, including three in Florida’s final five games. Hudson improved his rebounding throughout the year and was the Gators’ go to scorer. Had his defense been more consistent throughout the season, Hudson would’ve earned an “A” grade. In the next few weeks we’ll learn whether or not the junior declares for the 2018 NBA Draft. I’d give Hudson a 70% chance of leaving for the association.

Memorable Moment: Hudson’s 35-point game (8-of-12 from beyond the arc) in the PK80 Tournament vs. Gonzaga.

Egor Koulechov: B+

“3gor” quickly became a fan-favorite after the Gators’ season-opener vs. Gardner-Webb. Koulechov went for 34 points in that game, sinking 6-of-9 shots from deep. The Russian-Israeli three-point assassin hit at least three shots from long-range in nine games during the 2017-2018 season. While Koulechov will be remembered for his three-point shooting, his rebounding and relentless effort was crucial to the team staying afloat. The Rice-transfer led the Gators with 6.1 rebounds per game and grabbed at least eight boards 13 times this season. Koulechov attacked the glass with ferocity, extending offensive possessions for Florida and helping the team get into transition off of missed shots on the defensive end. With a dearth of front-court players this season, Koulechov was forced to play power forward more times than Mike White would’ve liked. Despite the constant defensive mismatches, Koulechov always played with 110% effort, motivating his teammates with his hard-nosed play. Had the senior not shot below 32% twelve times this season, he would’ve earned an “A” grade for the 2017-2018 campaign. While Koulechov was only in Gainesville for one season, his play will be remembered for many seasons to come.

Memorable Moment: Koulechov’s 34-point game vs. Gardner-Webb in his first night in a Gator uniform.

KeVaughn Allen: D+

The poor play of Allen during Florida’s 2017-2018 campaign was one of the most mind-boggling stories of the college basketball season. Allen was named Pre-Season First-Team All-SEC and to the Jerry West Award Pre-Season Watch List for the best shooting guard in college basketball. The junior averaged less points and steals per game, while posting the same amount of rebounds despite playing 2.8 minutes more per contest this season. Allen’s three-point percentage dipped 5.2%, while his field goal percentage dropped 7.7%. The only metrics he improved upon this season were assists per game and free throw percentage. Allen had his moments this season, but only scored 20+ points three times the entire year. While his overall on-ball defense and passing improved, the rest of his game dropped off exponentially from a season ago. Allen needs to get back to where he was during his sophomore year next season if he wants to salvage his NBA Draft stock. He was projected by some sites as a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft before the season.

Memorable Moment: Allen’s season-high 28 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc against Arkansas in Gainesville.

Keith Stone: B+

As I wrote in my Florida Season Superlatives, Stone was far and away the most improved player on Florida’s roster. The redshirt sophomore improved his points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game from last season to this season, while almost doubling his minutes per game total. Stone had three 20+ point games this season, while scoring in double-digits 12 different times. The forward led the Gators in three-point percentage, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a career-best 42.4% clip. His three-point shot caused defenders to play further out on him this season, opening up dribble-drives to the lane. Stone showed that when he plays at a high motor he can be one of Florida’s most versatile players with his 6’8”, 245-pound frame. If Stone can continue to improve his skill set in the next two seasons, he’ll be on the right path to the NBA.

Memorable Moment: Keith Stone’s block and put-back layup on back-to-back possessions vs. Texas Tech in the Round of 32 gave the Gators a much needed boost about mid-way through the second half.

Kevarrius Hayes: C-

While many will say that Hayes deserves a worse season grade, he was forced to play almost double the minutes he should have with injuries to John Egbunu, Isaiah Stokes and Gorjok Gak. The preferable amount of time to have Hayes on the floor is anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes. He played 23.2 minutes per game this season, taking on centers with exponentially more size than he had. While there are some excuses for Hayes’ play, his inability to develop a go-to post move, finish layups and defend opposing team’s centers on the low block contributes to his “C-“ grade. Hayes scored 10 or more points just once this season and failed to grab double-digit rebounds in a single game during the 2017-2018 campaign. While Spidey’s intangibles, leadership and likability off the court can’t be measured, his on-court performance can. Hayes was supposed to take a big step this season, according to Mike White, and he simply didn’t.

Memorable Moment: Hayes’ 8-point, 7-rebound, 5-block performance against Texas A&M contributed in large part to Florida’s 83-66 win over the Aggies. It was far and away the center’s best game of the season.

Michael Okauru: B

“Money Mike” earned my Florida Freshman of the Year award and finished the season strong with the Gators. While Okauru only averaged 11.1 minutes per game, he played 13 minutes or more in 8 of Florida’s final 11 games, including 17 minutes and 16 minutes respectively against St. Bonaventure and Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament. Okauru scored in double-digits three times this season despite averaging only 3.8 points per game. He also shot 40.4% from beyond the arc and 46.5% from the field. The freshman still has room to improve with his ballhandling and decision-making, but his athleticism is far beyond his years. Okauru will be an important part of Florida’s next three seasons.

Memorable Moment: Okauru’s 15 point-game vs. Stanford on 6-of-7 shooting in the PK80 Tournament put his name on Gator fans’ radar.

Deaundrae Ballard: C+

Ballard showed a lot of promise on the offensive end early on before delving into inconsistency to end the season. Ballard scoring 12 or more points in three of Florida’s first four games. After that, he failed to score in double-digits the rest of the season. He went 2-of-13 from the field in the Gators’ final 9 games of the season. Ballard also finished the year a team-worst 15.6% from beyond the arc. The freshman clearly has the ability to score, but lacked confidence and defensive ability in the second half of the season.

Memorable Moment: Ballard went for a career-high 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting in the season-opener vs. Gardner-Webb.

Gorjok Gak: B-

Gak was hampered with what Mike White called a “bum knee” the entire season. The sophomore was plagued with knee pain and swelling the entire season and simply couldn’t contribute to the team what he could’ve if he was healthy. Gak showed flashes of improvement throughout the season and did a good job with putting himself in the right position, offensively and defensively, for rebounds, box outs and seals. Gak certainly needs to work on his hands and confidence, but both of those improvements can come with age. He only played 8.9 minutes per game this season, but at 6-ioot-11, will be an important piece moving forward for the next two seasons as a depth big-man.

Memorable Moment: Gak’s 12-point performance, going 4-of-4 from the field and 4-of-4 at the free throw line, vs. North Florida was the highlight of his season.

Dontay Bassett: B

At the end of the season I had the same thought in my head that a lot of Gator fans had as well. Why didn’t Bassett play more this season? The redshirt freshman showed versatility with a mid-range jump shot, was strong at finishing layups and was willing to throw his body around for the better of the team. Bassett didn’t play last season, so this was his first full year of action with the Gators. If Florida can develop a full-time center with a competent backup, I’d like to see Bassett moved to power forward because of his jumpshot and ability to run the pick-and-pop with any point/shooting guard. Bassett’s improvement was intriguing at season’s end.

Memorable Moment: Bassett’s 12 points and 6 rebounds on 5-of-6 shooting helped lead Florida to a 72-66 victory over the Auburn Tigers and put his name on the radar of many Gator fans.

Mak Krause and Andrew Fava: A++

Krause and Fava started the season as team managers. They ended the year as walk-ons with real NCAA Tournament game experience under their belt. If that’s not deserving of an “A++”, I don’t know what is. If you’re looking for a good laugh, take a look at Krause and Fava’s per 40-minute stats on College Basketball Reference. Krause would’ve averaged 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game on 50% shooting from the field, while Fava would’ve posted 18.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game on the season and 40 points per game during conference play.

Memorable Moment: The day Krause and Fava were named to the team. You can watch the moment below.