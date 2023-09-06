The Gators will host eight SEC opponents at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in their 2023-24 conference slate. Florida will look to build off their 10-4 home record from last season.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Southeastern Conference has announced the Florida women's basketball assignments for the 2023-24 season. The schedule consists of eight home matches and eight road contests.

The eight matchups that will be hosted in Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center will be against South Carolina (Jan. 4), Georgia (Jan. 14), Mississippi State (Jan. 22), Texas A&M (Jan. 28), Arkansas (Feb. 8), Ole Miss (Feb. 15), Missouri (Feb. 22), and Auburn (Mar. 3). The Gators SEC home opener will be a battle against the 2023 Final Four South Carolina Gamecocks. Three additional home games for the Gators will be against opponents who qualified and advanced past the first round of the 2023 NCAA tournament (Georgia, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss). The remaining home opponents: Arkansas, Auburn, and Missouri competed in the WNIT post-season tournament, while Texas A&M finished out 2023 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

To start Florida's away slate, the Gators will have back-to-back road games in early January with a contest against Vanderbilt (Jan. 7) and Tennessee (Jan. 11). The Gators will travel once more in January to face-off against Ole Miss (Jan. 25).





February will hold a heavier travel schedule for Florida with 5 road trips. The Gators will start their February away slate at LSU (Feb. 4), before continuing at Mississippi State (Feb. 11), Kentucky (Feb. 18), Georgia (Feb. 25), and Alabama (Feb. 29).

A highlight of the 2024 road slate will be when the Gators take on the 2023 national champions LSU, in Baton Rouge (Feb. 4).

Florida's SEC finale is slated for Sunday, March. 3 when the Gators will host Auburn at the Stephen O'Connell Center.

After the Gators final home and regular season matchup, the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament will return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., from March 6-10.

2023-24 Season Ticket Packages New season tickets are available starting at $60 for general admission tickets. Courtside seating begins at $250 per ticket while loge seating starts at $150.

Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season will be available starting in early October.





Florida Women's Basketball 2023-24 SEC Schedule





Jan. 4 Thursday SOUTH CAROLINA

Jan. 7 Sunday at Vanderbilt

Jan. 11 Thursday at Tennessee

Jan. 14 Sunday GEORGIA

Jan. 22 Monday MISSISSIPPI STATE

Jan. 25 Thursday at Ole Miss

Jan. 28 Sunday TEXAS A&M

Feb. 4 Sunday at LSU

Feb. 8 Thursday

ARKANSAS

Feb. 11 Sunday at Mississippi State

Feb. 15 Thursday OLE MISS

Feb. 18 Sunday at Kentucky

Feb. 22 Thursday MISSOURI

Feb. 25 Sunday at Georgia

Feb. 29 Thursday at Alabama

March. 3 Sunday AUBURN

March 6-10 SEC Tournament (Greenville)













(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)