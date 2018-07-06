A number of 2020 Florida targets remained among the top ranked prospects nationally as Rivals.com updated the class of 2020 rankings and expanded the list from a Top-100 to a Top-125 today. The class of 2020 updated prospect rankings brings #RivalsRankingsWeek to a close.

Barnes is averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for Nike Team Florida in the EYBL. Barnes is a big time rebounder and playmaker for his teammates and is the epitome of the versatile multi-position player. Barnes is an efficient scorer who sports a 53 percent field goal percentage on the toughest travel circuit. Barnes holds offers from Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Syracuse and UCF. Previous Ranking: 2 Net Change: Unchanged

An elite shooter from the field, Boston is averaging 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for Athletes of Tomorrow in the Nike EYBL. His perimeter accuracy has dipped during travel season, but he connected on 46 percent (57-of-125) of his three-point attempts for Norcross (Ga.) High School last season. Boston holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Florida and several others. Previous Ranking: 19 Net Change: +5

A skilled four-man who can handle and shoot it very well for his position. He is a plus rebounder and his body is starting to fill out which is allowing him to take on, and initiate, more contact. Brakefield is shooting 42.9 percent from the field for Team OSAG in the adidas Gauntlet. He holds offers from Alabama, Baylor, California, Florida, Florida State, Georgetown and others. Previous Ranking: 15 Net Change: -3

A big time shot maker on the wing with deep range on his jump shot, Strawther also has sneaky athleticism when he gets an opportunity to get to the cup. He never seems to force anything, instead accomplishing everything within the flow of the game. Strawther holds offers from Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Florida State, Kansas and many others. Previous Ranking: 10 Net Change: -12

Timberlake’s size, athleticism, playmaking ability and motor are what attracts your attention very quickly. Comfortable at either guard position, he is an above average shooter from the floor, uses his strength to get to the rim where he is very good at drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line. Timberlake brings plenty of toughness to the court, as well as shot blocking ability (don’t look behind you because Timberlake is coming with the chase-down block). He holds offers from Florida, Georgetown, Kansas State, Maryland and more. Previous Ranking: 23 Net Change: -1

When evaluating point guards a couple of criteria come to mind immediately. Does he possess the ability to lead the team on the court? Can he be an extension of the coach? Will the players follow him? Does he have the ability and poise to lead the team when they are dealing with adversity? Cooper checks all of those boxes and then some. Simply put he is one of the best point guards in his class. Cooper is averaging 20.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds for Athletes of Tomorrow in the Nike EYBL and holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State and many others. Previous Ranking: 33 Net Change: +7

Slender, but tough, Farrakhan is more athletic than he looks and if he gets by his defender he often produces rim rattling dunks. But what we really like about him is his tenacity on the defensive end of the court. Farrakhan will pick up his man 94 feet from the basket and apply great ball pressure. He is also quick off his feet to swipe shots off the glass. Farrakhan holds offers from Florida, Iona, Maryland, Minnesota, Rutgers, and Seton Hall and is getting looks from Kentucky. Previous Ranking: 32 Net Change: -4