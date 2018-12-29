GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shortly after Florida football’s 41-15 victory against Michigan in the Peach Bowl, another UF program had a dominant performance on Saturday.

Behind a strong showing on both offense and defense, the Gators men’s basketball team left the O’Connell Center with a 77-43 win over Butler. Florida had previously lost to the Bulldogs 61-54 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in November.

Although they had three more turnovers than their opponent, the Gators were sound offensively throughout most of the game. As a team, they shot 53.6 percent from the field and knocked down 47.6 percent of their three-pointers.

UF had five players get to double-digits in scoring: Jalen Hudson, Keyontae Johnson, Keith Stone, KeVaughn Allen, and Noah Locke. The team’s only real weakness of the afternoon was from the free throw line where they shot 63.6 percent, which was slightly below their season average.

Head coach Mike White’s group also showed off their relentless pursuit on the backboards with 14 offensive rebounds and 46 total boards against Butler. Florida was physical down low, scoring 30 points in the paint on nine made layups.

Out of all the incredible statistics from their win versus the Bulldogs, probably the most impressive one was that the Gators did not trail at all in this matchup. They had 13 points off of Butler’s turnovers, including eight points on fastbreak opportunities.

On the other end of the court, the Gators were suffocating on defense and unwilling to let the Bulldogs score a bucket coming out of the gate. After getting off to a 21-0 start, Florida gave up their first points of the game on a three-pointer by Butler’s Jordan Tucker with just over 11 minutes left to play in the first half.

Even when leading 43-18 going into halftime, UF did not let up on the defensive end as Butler could not cut their deficit below 23 in the final 20 minutes of the game.

The Gators did not allow one player to score in double-digits and saw their opposition shoot just 30.6 percent overall. From behind the arc, the Bulldogs made only 5 of 24 attempts.

Florida also stifled Butler with 6 steals and 6 blocks, 3 of those rejections coming from senior center Kevarrius Hayes. This effort contributed to UF allowing their lowest point total of the season (43 points).

Up next, Florida will be at home once more as they host South Carolina for their first conference game this season. That game against the Gamecocks is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 5th.

After they face off against South Carolina, Florida will be going up against five more SEC opponents. UF will play at Arkansas, at home versus Tennessee, at Mississippi State and Georgia, and then finish off with a home game against Texas A&M.

