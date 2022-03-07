Florida captures series win versus Miami in 11-3 rout
Florida captures series win versus Miami in 11-3 rout The Florida Gators captured the series win versus the Miami Hurricanes in their first road weekend series. Florida cruised past the Hurricane...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news