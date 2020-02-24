Florida checks off several boxes for Rivals100 offensive tackle
A boatload of Rivals250 talent is currently gearing up for a return visit to the University of Florida, as Dan Mullen's staff plans to roll out the red carpet and make a splash at the March 7 junior day.
The majority of UF's 2021 class is scheduled to be in attendance, as expected, but the Gators will be looking to move the needle with dozens of uncommitted targets as well.
OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news