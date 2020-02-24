A boatload of Rivals250 talent is currently gearing up for a return visit to the University of Florida, as Dan Mullen's staff plans to roll out the red carpet and make a splash at the March 7 junior day.

The majority of UF's 2021 class is scheduled to be in attendance, as expected, but the Gators will be looking to move the needle with dozens of uncommitted targets as well.

