**Update** Source close to Florida tells GT that Brewster is expected to join Mullen’s staff.





Has Dan Mullen found his man?

One day after National Signing Day, Mullen is closing in on a new coaching hire. According to a GT source close to UNC, North Carolina tight ends coach Tim Brewster is leaving his post at UNC and is now expected to accept a job at Florida as the tight end coach - confirming reports.

Brewster was at UNC for a season but is familiar with Florida after working with Jimbo Fisher at Florida State for four years.

However, Mullen is also known to Brewster. The latter coached the wide receivers for one season at Mississippi State under Mullen.

On Wednesday, Mullen told reporters that he was probably going to add a tight ends coach to replace the departing Larry Scott, however, he was also considering some duty changes among his staff.

"Well, we might shift a bit. I think we might shift certain duties around, but we'll probably hire a tight ends coach," explained Mullen. "Or a guy that's more of a background with tight ends. In the next couple weeks I might have some stuff that I'm going to shift certain duties around on our staff of what they're doing besides their actual just -- individual what their position coach would be."