Florida coaches offer condolences to Bowden family

The sports world lost a coaching legend on Sunday when former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91.

According to a statement from the family and FSU officials, Bowden was surrounded by his wife, Ann, and all six of their children.

Bowden was Florida State's coach from 1976 through 2009. He helped build the Seminoles into a football powerhouse while giving the Florida Gators a heated and storied rivalry with their in-state opponent. Bowden retired with a 17-18-1 record against Florida.

Bowden spent 12 years going up against another all-time great in the coaching world, Steve Spurrier. The two battled on the field, off the field for recruits, and both were great behind a microphone. Sunday, Spurrier released a statement in memory of his friend and competitor.

"Bobby Bowden was one of the all-time greatest coaches in the history of college football. He's the second-winningest coach of all time behind Joe Paterno. We had some good battles during my 12 years at Florida. He won most of them and we won a few," Spurrier wrote. "I enjoyed our relationship after coaching as we served Rising Stars, which helps young men and women from difficult backgrounds go to college and be successful."