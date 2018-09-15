GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Special teams steals the show as Florida beats Colorado State 48-10.

The Gators offense stuttered in the first quarter. Feleipe Franks failed to complete one pass, while the offense only amassed 27-yards of total offense in the entire first quarter against one of the worst defenses in the country.

Step in Florida's special teams.

James Houston forced a fumble from the Colorado State punter, which gave Florida a chance to start in the red-zone. Although Florida's offense failed to score inside the 11, Evan McPherson stepped in to connect on a 24-yard field goal. Florida went up by three.

McPherson would add three more points in the quarter, after Franks failed to connect with Kadarius Toney in the end-zone.

The second quarter was a bit kinder to the Florida offense. The Gators were able to move the chains after spreading the ball to their different playmakers.

Jordan Scarlett started the scoring after Kemore Gamble's block down field opened up a hole for the running back to run for the 30-yard touchdown. Franks would add one more touchdown after connecting with a wide open Freddie Swain a few minutes later.

However, it was yet another special teams play that highlighted the period. After the Florida defense forced the Rams to punt, Amari Burney blocked the punt and Tyrie Cleveland recovered it for a touchdown and the 27-point lead.

Colorado State, known as a second-half team, did not stop fighting. The Rams recorded a field goal before the break and a touchdown early in the second half, after Brad Stewart failed to bring down Toby McBride. CSU was not going away.

It was again left to Mullen's special teams unit to end switch the momentum back to Florida, after a seven-minute Florida drive ended in a punt.

Swain recorded his second touchdown of the game after returning a punt for a 85-yard touchdown and the 24-point lead.

A Van Jefferson touchdown reception and a 68-yard run by Dameon Pierce would complete the scoring on the day. After starting 0-6 in the first quarter, Franks finished the game 8-9 for 199 yards.

GAME BALL: Freddie Swain lands our game ball this week. The wide receiver performed well on offense and on special teams in the win against the Rams. Swain had two touchdowns against the Rams (18-yard reception and a 85-yard punt return)

THEY SAID IT: " I think sometimes we’re looking at the guy’s eyes and they’re coming in this program and they fear losing and they’re relieved by winning. And that’s, you can’t be successful that way. And you know you can’t play that way, you can’t act that way, you can’t even think that way," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen. "I love winning and hate losing. Don’t get the fear and the relief and all that. And embrace it. We need to make sure we have fun."

MEDICAL REPORT: Florida running back Malik Davis left the game in the second quarter for the locker room and did not return to the field. He was wearing a boot when he walked off the field from the injury tent.

Although Dan Mullen hinted at a return for David Reese this week, the linebacker did not feature in the game against the Rams. In addition to Reese, wide receiver Jacob Copeland and defensive back Shawn Davis also did not suit up.

**UPDATE*** In Mullen's post game presser, the head coach said that Davis' X-Ray looked good after the game, however, he still has to undergo an MRI on Monday.

WHATS NEXT: The Gators will hit the road for the first time this season. Florida will travel to Tennessee for a 7 p.m. kick off on Saturday.

**Stay with Gators Territory as we provide in-depth coverage from Florida's win against Colorado State.**