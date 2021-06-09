Florida commit and targets rise in the Rivals250 rankings

OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021 The Rivals250 for the class of 2022 was updated on Tuesday, and a Gators commit and flurry of targets were awarded for their efforts by receiving a bump in the rankings. CLICK HERE FOR THE RIVALS250

NOTABLE RISERS IN THE RIVALS250

- 4-star CB Julian Humphrey (Clear Lake HS) -- No. 47 (up 8 spots) "Humphrey's speed is naturally a key part of his skill-set at cornerback. Not only does he possess elite speed, but he has length and a big frame, not to mention a willingness to be physical in coverage and against the run. "While Humphrey's estimated 4.3 speed is evident as breaks tackles as a receiver and in the return game, he's even more impressive in coverage. He's especially disciplined and uses his length to effectively jam receivers at the line. Humphrey is also proficient defending the middle of the field and easily shadowing all types of receivers downfield." - Sam Spiegelman

- 4-star WR Jayden Gibson (West Orange HS) -- No. 133 (previously a three-star prospect) "What stands out most about Gibson is his length. He is tall and has long arms to outreach cornerbacks and he couples that with speed, route-running and playmaking ability. He’s another prospect in the state of Florida who was far too low in the rankings and needed an adjustment. The Gators are considered the frontrunner right now." - Adam Gorney

- 4-star DT Chris McClellan (Owasso HS) -- No. 100 (previously a three-star prospect) "McClellan has been absolutely dominant this offseason after turning in a breakout junior season. With added weight, McClellan has been a forceful pass-rusher both on the edge and now on the interior. He has quick hands and plays downhill, and that blend of size and athleticism makes for plenty of mismatches with guards. "Florida, Oklahoma, USC, LSU and Ohio State are all in the mix here." - Sam Spiegelman

- 4-star CB Terrance Brooks (Plano, Texas) -- No. 48 (up 84 spots)

- 4-star S Emory Floyd (Powder Springs, Ga.) -- No. 239 (previously a three-star prospect)

ADDITIONAL TARGETS IN THE RIVALS250