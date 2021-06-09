Florida commit and targets rise in the Rivals250 rankings
The Rivals250 for the class of 2022 was updated on Tuesday, and a Gators commit and flurry of targets were awarded for their efforts by receiving a bump in the rankings.
NOTABLE RISERS IN THE RIVALS250
- 4-star CB Julian Humphrey (Clear Lake HS) -- No. 47 (up 8 spots)
"Humphrey's speed is naturally a key part of his skill-set at cornerback. Not only does he possess elite speed, but he has length and a big frame, not to mention a willingness to be physical in coverage and against the run.
"While Humphrey's estimated 4.3 speed is evident as breaks tackles as a receiver and in the return game, he's even more impressive in coverage. He's especially disciplined and uses his length to effectively jam receivers at the line. Humphrey is also proficient defending the middle of the field and easily shadowing all types of receivers downfield." - Sam Spiegelman
- 4-star WR Jayden Gibson (West Orange HS) -- No. 133 (previously a three-star prospect)
"What stands out most about Gibson is his length. He is tall and has long arms to outreach cornerbacks and he couples that with speed, route-running and playmaking ability. He’s another prospect in the state of Florida who was far too low in the rankings and needed an adjustment. The Gators are considered the frontrunner right now." - Adam Gorney
- 4-star DT Chris McClellan (Owasso HS) -- No. 100 (previously a three-star prospect)
"McClellan has been absolutely dominant this offseason after turning in a breakout junior season. With added weight, McClellan has been a forceful pass-rusher both on the edge and now on the interior. He has quick hands and plays downhill, and that blend of size and athleticism makes for plenty of mismatches with guards.
"Florida, Oklahoma, USC, LSU and Ohio State are all in the mix here." - Sam Spiegelman
- 4-star CB Terrance Brooks (Plano, Texas) -- No. 48 (up 84 spots)
- 4-star S Emory Floyd (Powder Springs, Ga.) -- No. 239 (previously a three-star prospect)
ADDITIONAL TARGETS IN THE RIVALS250
No. 4 -- 5-star OT Julian Armella (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
No. 6 -- 5-star DT Walter Nolen (Cordova, Tenn.)
No. 25 -- 5-star DE Mykel Williams (Columbus, Ga.)
No. 26 -- 5-star ILB Shawn Murphy (Manassas, VA.)
No. 33 -- 4-star S Kamari Wilson (Bradenton, Fla.)
No. 36 -- 4-star DE Shemar Stewart (Opa Locka, Fla.)
No. 43 -- 4-star OLB Harold Perkins (Cypress, Texas)
No. 56 -- 4-star CB Gentry Williams (Tulsa, Okla.)
No. 61 -- 4-star SDE Quency Wiggins (Baton Rouge, La.)
No. 62 -- 4-star WDE Jeremiah Alexander (Alabaster, Ala.)
No. 69 -- 4-star CB Earl Little (Plantation, Fla.)
No. 71 -- 4-star WDE Marvin Jones Jr. (Plantation, Fla.)
No. 83 -- 4-star WR Evan Stewart (Frisco, Texas)
No. 86 -- 4-star WDE Kenyatta Jackson (Hollywood, Fla.)
No. 89 - 4-star WDE Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas, Nev.)
No. 90 -- 4-star SDE Nyjalik Kelly (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
No. 98 -- 4-star OLB Enai White (Philadelphia, Pa.)
No. 101 -- 4-star TE Oscar Delp (Cumming, Ga.)
No. 103 -- 4-star OT Tyler Booker (Bradenton, Fla.)
No. 109 -- 4-star TE Jaleel Skinner (Greer, S.C.)
No. 111 -- 4-star ATH Azareyeh Thomas (Niceville, Fla.)
No. 116 -- 4-star RB George Pettaway (Suffolk, Va.)
No. 118 -- 4-star RB Kaytron Allen (Bradenton, Fla.)
No. 125 -- 4-star OT Addison Nichols (Norcross, Ga.)
No. 127 -- 4-star WDE Jihaad Campbell (Bradenton, Fla.)
No. 132 -- 4-star RB Omarion Hampton (Clayton, N.C.)
No. 168 -- 4-star RB Damari Alston (College Park, Ga.)
No. 208 -- 4-star WR Isaiah Horton (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
No. 211 -- 4-star ATH Shemar James (Mobile, Ala.)
No. 215 -- 4-star DT Nick James (Bradenton, Fla.)
No. 220 -- 4-star RB Terrance Gibbs (Oviedo, Fla.)