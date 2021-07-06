Florida commit to play in event during MLB All-Star Week

Major League Baseball and USA Baseball have announced the roster for this weekend’s High School All-American Game and a Florida Gators commit will participate.

Luke Heyman was selected as one of 39 prospects to play in the game, which will be held at Coors Field this Friday at 7:00 pm, streaming live on MLB.com.

Heyman is a high-level two-way prospect who has been clocked as high as 93 on the mound but his future is likely behind the plate. Heyman has raw power from the right side.

Heyman had a three-home run, seven RBI game just this past season in an 11-0 win over Oviedo in the FHSAA Class 7A regional quarterfinal.

Heyman batted .405 with 40 RBI, 10 doubles, and five home runs on his way to being named a First Team All-State catcher after his junior season. Heyman is currently rated the No. 9 overall player in the state of Florida.