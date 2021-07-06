 GatorsTerritory - Florida commit to play in event during MLB All-Star Week
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-06 15:07:08 -0500') }} baseball

Florida commit to play in event during MLB All-Star Week

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

Major League Baseball and USA Baseball have announced the roster for this weekend’s High School All-American Game and a Florida Gators commit will participate.

Luke Heyman was selected as one of 39 prospects to play in the game, which will be held at Coors Field this Friday at 7:00 pm, streaming live on MLB.com.

Heyman is a high-level two-way prospect who has been clocked as high as 93 on the mound but his future is likely behind the plate. Heyman has raw power from the right side.

Heyman had a three-home run, seven RBI game just this past season in an 11-0 win over Oviedo in the FHSAA Class 7A regional quarterfinal.

Heyman batted .405 with 40 RBI, 10 doubles, and five home runs on his way to being named a First Team All-State catcher after his junior season. Heyman is currently rated the No. 9 overall player in the state of Florida.

Roster for the 2021 High School All-American Game

Kassius Thomas, RHP, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) — Duke

Malcolm Moore, C, C.K. McClatchy (Calif.) — Stanford

Reese Chapman, OF, Grandview (Colo.) — Tennessee

Christian Foutch, RHP, Chatfield (Colo.) — Arkansas

Brady Neal, C, IMG Academy (Fla.) — LSU

Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage (Fla.) — Vanderbilt

Ethan Petry, 3B, Cypress Creek (Fla.) — South Carolina

Luke Heyman, C, Lake Brantley (Fla.) — Florida

Sal Stewart, 3B, Westminster Christian (Fla.) — Vanderbilt

Jason Torres, 1B/3B, Miami Springs Senior (Fla.) — Miami

Roman Anthony, OF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) — Ole Miss

Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (Fla.) — Miami

Termarr Johnson, MIF, Mays (Ga.) — uncommitted

Cameron Collier, 3B, Mt Paran Christian (Ga.) — Louisville

Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford (Ga.) — Vanderbilt

Hayden Murphy, RHP, Tiftarea Academy (Ga.) — Auburn

Riley Stanford, RHP, Buford (Ga.) — Georgia Tech

Jared Jones, C, Walton (Ga.) — LSU

Andruw Jones, OF, Wesleyan (Ga.) — Vanderbilt

Noah Schultz, LHP, Oswego East (Ill.) — Vanderbilt

Andrew Dutkanych, RHP, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory (Ind.) — Vanderbilt

Kaden Martin, OF, McDonogh (Md.) — Miami

Nolan Schubart, OF/1B, Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep (Mich.) — Michigan

Aiden Moffett, RHP, Taylorsville (Miss.) — LSU

Eli Jerzembeck, RHP, Providence (N.C.) — South Carolina

Luke Schmolke, RHP, Lake Norman (N.C.) — Georgia Tech

Jackson Ferris, LHP, IMG Academy (N.C.) — Ole Miss

Robby Snelling, LHP, McQueen (Nev.) — uncommitted

Carsten Sabathia, 1B, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — uncommitted

Nazier Mule, UTIL, Passaic County Technical Institute (N.J.) — Miami

Paxton Kling, OF, Central (Pa.) — LSU

Cole Young, MIF, North Allegheny (Pa.) — Duke

JeanPierre Ortiz, SS, Carlos Beltran Academy (P.R.) — FIU

Tristan Smith, LHP, Boiling Springs (S.C.) — Clemson

Tucker Toman, 3B, Hammond (S.C.) — LSU

Chase Shores, RHP, Lee (Texas) — Oklahoma State

Jayson Jones, MIF, Braswell (Texas) — Arkansas

Ian Ritchie Jr., RHP, Bainbridge (Wash.) — UCLA

Gavin Kilen, MIF, Milton (Wis.) — Louisville

