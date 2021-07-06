Florida commit to play in event during MLB All-Star Week
Major League Baseball and USA Baseball have announced the roster for this weekend’s High School All-American Game and a Florida Gators commit will participate.
Luke Heyman was selected as one of 39 prospects to play in the game, which will be held at Coors Field this Friday at 7:00 pm, streaming live on MLB.com.
Heyman is a high-level two-way prospect who has been clocked as high as 93 on the mound but his future is likely behind the plate. Heyman has raw power from the right side.
Heyman had a three-home run, seven RBI game just this past season in an 11-0 win over Oviedo in the FHSAA Class 7A regional quarterfinal.
Heyman batted .405 with 40 RBI, 10 doubles, and five home runs on his way to being named a First Team All-State catcher after his junior season. Heyman is currently rated the No. 9 overall player in the state of Florida.
Roster for the 2021 High School All-American Game
Kassius Thomas, RHP, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) — Duke
Malcolm Moore, C, C.K. McClatchy (Calif.) — Stanford
Reese Chapman, OF, Grandview (Colo.) — Tennessee
Christian Foutch, RHP, Chatfield (Colo.) — Arkansas
Brady Neal, C, IMG Academy (Fla.) — LSU
Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage (Fla.) — Vanderbilt
Ethan Petry, 3B, Cypress Creek (Fla.) — South Carolina
Luke Heyman, C, Lake Brantley (Fla.) — Florida
Sal Stewart, 3B, Westminster Christian (Fla.) — Vanderbilt
Jason Torres, 1B/3B, Miami Springs Senior (Fla.) — Miami
Roman Anthony, OF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) — Ole Miss
Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (Fla.) — Miami
Termarr Johnson, MIF, Mays (Ga.) — uncommitted
Cameron Collier, 3B, Mt Paran Christian (Ga.) — Louisville
Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford (Ga.) — Vanderbilt
Hayden Murphy, RHP, Tiftarea Academy (Ga.) — Auburn
Riley Stanford, RHP, Buford (Ga.) — Georgia Tech
Jared Jones, C, Walton (Ga.) — LSU
Andruw Jones, OF, Wesleyan (Ga.) — Vanderbilt
Noah Schultz, LHP, Oswego East (Ill.) — Vanderbilt
Andrew Dutkanych, RHP, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory (Ind.) — Vanderbilt
Kaden Martin, OF, McDonogh (Md.) — Miami
Nolan Schubart, OF/1B, Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep (Mich.) — Michigan
Aiden Moffett, RHP, Taylorsville (Miss.) — LSU
Eli Jerzembeck, RHP, Providence (N.C.) — South Carolina
Luke Schmolke, RHP, Lake Norman (N.C.) — Georgia Tech
Jackson Ferris, LHP, IMG Academy (N.C.) — Ole Miss
Robby Snelling, LHP, McQueen (Nev.) — uncommitted
Carsten Sabathia, 1B, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — uncommitted
Nazier Mule, UTIL, Passaic County Technical Institute (N.J.) — Miami
Paxton Kling, OF, Central (Pa.) — LSU
Cole Young, MIF, North Allegheny (Pa.) — Duke
JeanPierre Ortiz, SS, Carlos Beltran Academy (P.R.) — FIU
Tristan Smith, LHP, Boiling Springs (S.C.) — Clemson
Tucker Toman, 3B, Hammond (S.C.) — LSU
Chase Shores, RHP, Lee (Texas) — Oklahoma State
Jayson Jones, MIF, Braswell (Texas) — Arkansas
Ian Ritchie Jr., RHP, Bainbridge (Wash.) — UCLA
Gavin Kilen, MIF, Milton (Wis.) — Louisville