In another all-around performance, the Florida Gators defeated the Texas A&M Aggies by the score of 6-1 to take the weekend series. This was the Gators' 12th series win of the season and their 18th straight dating back to last season.

Jackson Kowar pitched a solid game for the Gators, picking up the win after going six solid innings, allowing only one run on one hit while punching eight strikeouts. Jordan Butler, Tyler Dyson and Michael Byrne combined to pitch the final three innings and sealed the deal for Florida.

The Gators played small-ball at the plate the whole game, only recording one extra-base hit in the nine innings of play (a Deacon Liput double to lead off the seventh inning). Florida had four runs score off sacrifice hits and scored on a fielder’s choice in the third as well.

Not a single Gator hitter had multiple hits, as they scattered five total over the course of the game. J.J. Schwarz went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Jonathan India drove in two runs despite failing to record a base-hit.

Aggies starter John Doxakis pitched five-plus innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs (four total runs). Doxakis walked four batters and hit a batter as well. Asa Lacy finished the game for the Aggies going four innings, allowing three runs on two hits.

Florida will be going for their first series sweep tomorrow since April 14th when the team took three games from Missouri. Freshman Jack Leftwich will make his second consecutive weekend start tomorrow after beating Auburn last weekend.

Leftwich is 4-1 with a 3.50 ERA. He will be facing off against the Aggies' third starter, Stephen Kolek, who is 4-4 for the year with a 3.75 ERA.

First pitch is set for 1PM.