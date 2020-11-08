Florida is back in the top five following its 44-28 win Saturday over previously No. 5 Georgia.

The Gators (4-1) moved up three spots in the latest Coaches Poll to No. 5, their highest ranking since the first week of October. They also jumped to sixth in the Associated Press Poll and sit behind Texas A&M.

Alabama is the new No. 1 in both polls followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson, which lost to the Irish in double overtime Saturday without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The SEC still has five teams ranked in the top 25 along with Auburn, but the Bulldogs dropped out of the top 10.

UF will host Arkansas and former Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. The Razorbacks are 3-3 on the year after their 24-13 win against Tennessee.