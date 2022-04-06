Florida cruises past FAMU in 13-3 midweek win
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Florida Gators returned to Florida Ballpark after a horrendous weekend series versus the Georgia Bulldogs. The Gators hosted the FAMU Rattles for their only midweek game and Florida played much...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news