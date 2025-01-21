Florida Debuts Atop D1 Softball’s Preseason Rankings. The Gators have received No. 1 preseason rankings from both D1 Softball and Softball America ahead of the 2025 season.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida softball team received its second preseason No. 1 ranking ahead of the 2025 season on Tuesday morning, with D1 Softball putting the Gators atop of their top-25 list.

Florida also ranked as the top team on Softball America's preseason top-25, which was released on Jan. 13.

There are just 16 days remaining until the Gators open the season at home against North Florida on Feb. 6.

Below is a complete breakdown of D1 Softball's preseason top-25 with Florida's 2025 opponents in bold.

1. Florida

2. Texas

3. Oklahoma

4. UCLA

5. Oklahoma State

6. Tennessee

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Arkansas

11. LSU

12. Arizona

13. Texas Tech

14. Nebraska

15. Georgia

16. Virginia Tech

17. Alabama

18. Oregon

19. Northwestern

20. Michigan

21. Baylor

22. Stanford

23. Boston

24. Liberty

25. Penn State

UF PRESS RELEASE