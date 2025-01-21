Florida Debuts Atop D1 Softball’s Preseason Rankings. The Gators have received No. 1 preseason rankings from both D1 Softball and Softball America ahead of the 2025 season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida softball team received its second preseason No. 1 ranking ahead of the 2025 season on Tuesday morning, with D1 Softball putting the Gators atop of their top-25 list.
Florida also ranked as the top team on Softball America's preseason top-25, which was released on Jan. 13.
There are just 16 days remaining until the Gators open the season at home against North Florida on Feb. 6.
Below is a complete breakdown of D1 Softball's preseason top-25 with Florida's 2025 opponents in bold.
1. Florida
2. Texas
3. Oklahoma
4. UCLA
5. Oklahoma State
6. Tennessee
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Texas A&M
10. Arkansas
11. LSU
12. Arizona
13. Texas Tech
14. Nebraska
15. Georgia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Alabama
18. Oregon
19. Northwestern
20. Michigan
21. Baylor
22. Stanford
23. Boston
24. Liberty
25. Penn State
