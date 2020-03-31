OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!



Florida's coaches were active once again on the recruiting trail on Tuesday as the staff gave the green light to a pair of rising juniors: Jamari Lyons and Sam Mbake.

Even though he has yet to reach the halfway mark in his high school career, Mbake is accustomed to Power 5 programs dipping into his recruitment.

The pass catcher out of IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) is in possession of nearly two dozen offers, including ones from Florida State, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee.

Mbake spoke with GatorsTerritory about Florida becoming the latest school to jump into the mix for his services.

"Very shocked," Mbake said of his reaction to Tuesday's offer. "I knew it was going to come, but I didn't know it was going to come this early. I took a visit up there last year for the Vanderbilt game, when Chief Borders had committed, and they had told me they're very interested in me."