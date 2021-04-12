Florida DL target Chris McClellan shines at RCS event, talks recruiting
After an MVP effort -- literally -- at the Dallas edition Rivals Camp Series on Sunday, Owasso, Oklahoma, defensive end Chris McClellan was left with a big smile and bigger plans for the spring and upcoming summer.
McClellan was named the defensive MVP of Sunday's event, a respected accolade with tons of talented players representing the South and Southwest. He also punched his ticket to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge later this summer in Atlanta.
Add all of that in with a monumental recruiting month -- he racked up 11 offers in March -- and it's easy to see why McClellan is excited for the future.
"It's been very eventful these past few weeks and this past March. I got 11 offers, or something like that, so definitely, my recruiting has been going very well," McClellan told Gators Territory. "I have a very good connection with every school that has reached out and has offered."
🔥 @RivalsCamp Dallas MVP 🔥— Rivals (@Rivals) April 12, 2021
Three-star DL Chris McClellan @ChrisDMac10 earned MVP honors and an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge today.
Ohio State, USC, Mizzou and others are recruiting McClellan.
Complete awards rundown here: https://t.co/Jfc2pc84XF pic.twitter.com/e31rlYptAS
