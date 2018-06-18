The Florida Gators fell to Texas Tech early Monday morning, losing by the score of 6-3 to begin College World Series play.

The game was supposed to start at 7:00 p.m. but was pushed back to 9:55 p.m. following a rain delay from the Arkansas and Texas game.

Brady Singer started on the mound for the Gators and started off strong as well. He navigated through the first three inning of the play allowing only two hits and no runs.

However, Singer didn’t get a whole lot of help from his defense, as the Gators committed an error and allowed multiple passed balls that lead to three unearned runs.

The Florida starter finished the day going 6.1 innings, allowing five runs (only two earned) on nine hits while striking out five. Singer took the loss, which was only his second of the year.

Florida made their way on the board when Texas Tech starting pitcher Dylan Dusek was called for a balk in the third inning that allowed Liput to score from third to make it 1-0.

The Red Raiders were also presented with a run of their own in the top of the fourth. After a balk called on Singer and a passed ball allowed by Girand allowed Josh Jung to move to third after he singled to right, Grant Little hit a deep sacrifice-fly to left field to allow Jung to score and tie the game.

Texas Tech then gradually built a lead over the next two innings.

The Red Raiders plated two runs in the fifth on Little’s base hit to right field that scored Farhat and Fulford, making it 3-1.

They then made it 5-1 after the sixth inning. Zach Rheams got the scoring started with a double to right field that bounced off the wall, allowing Little to come across home plate to make it 4-1. Michael Davis then drove in Rheams with a single to extend the lead to four runs.

However, the Gators did fight back n the seventh. After Brady Smith singled to right-center field with one out, Nelson Maldonado blasted a ball to left field that cleared the fence to cut the Red Raider lead in half, making it 5-3.

Texas Tech then added another run in the ninth off of Gabe Holt’s RBI single that scored Farhat.

Florida will now head to the loser’s bracket and face Texas, who fell to Arkansas. That game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. A win would keep the Gators alive, while a loss would eliminate the defending national champions.

