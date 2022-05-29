Florida Earns Bid as NCAA Regional Host

The Gators won 16 of their last 21 games down the stretch to secure the program's 18th NCAA Regional hosting bid.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Following an impressive run to the SEC Tournament Championship game, Florida baseball's Condron Family Ballpark has been selected as one of 16 NCAA Regional host sites.NCAA Regionals are scheduled to take place this upcoming weekend, spanning from Friday, June 3 to Monday, June 6.

The full NCAA Tournament field of 64 teams will be announced on Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.The 2022 campaign marks the 18th time that Florida has hosted an NCAA Regional including the second-consecutive bid after hosting in the inaugural season of Condron Family Ballpark last year. Most notably, Florida hosted five-straight NCAA Regionals from 2014-18. Just over one month ago, the Gators owned a 6-12 record in SEC play through April 24.

Since then, Florida has won 16 of its last 21 games while posting a 13-5 record against SEC opponents.64 total teams will be selected for the NCAA Tournament on May 30, with the 16 teams chosen as host schools welcoming three visiting teams to each site. Four teams will compete across each of those 16 NCAA Regional sites to determine which 16 programs will advance to NCAA Super Regionals, scheduled for June 10-13.2022

Gainesville Regional Ticket Information

Visit the Florida Gators Baseball ticket page for complete details.

Who Is Eligible and When You Can Order

Beginning May 29: All accounts with 2022 baseball season tickets can order All-Session Regional Passes.

Beginning June 1: General public can order All-Session Regional Passes. Beginning June 2: Single Game tickets are available for purchase.

HOW TO PURCHASE?

Tickets can be purchased HERE

. You may also purchase over the phone by calling the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.