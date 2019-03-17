GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Gators are going dancing.

Florida stamped its ticket into the NCAA tournament by earning the No 10 seed in the West Region.

Mike White's men will play their first game in the tourney on Thursday against No. 7 Nevada. The game is set to be held in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Gators and Kentucky are the only two SEC programs to reach the tournament the last three seasons. Leading his Gators to their third straight trips to the big dance means White is tied for second most NCAA tournament appearances by a coach - Billy Donovan had 14 appearances.

Florida's strength of schedule put them ahead of the pack, not requiring an at-large bid to get into the tournament.