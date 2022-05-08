Florida Earns No. 5 Seed in 2022 SEC Tournament





The Gators will face the winner of No.12 Texas A&M and No.13 South Carolina Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. (ET) on SEC Network.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball team will enter the 2022 Southeastern Conference Softball Tournament as the No.5 seed and is scheduled to take on the winner between No.12 Texas A&M and No. 13 South Carolina at 5 p.m. on SEC Network this Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.





The Aggies and the Gamecocks will open tournament play Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. (ET) on SEC Network. The winner of Wednesday's game will take on No. 4-seed Kentucky at 5 p.m. on SEC Network.The Gators (41-15) enter as the No.5-seed for the sixth time in program history and the Orange & Blue holds a career SEC Tournament record of 34-38 (.548) and 25-10 (.714) record under head coach Tim Walton, which is the highest win percentage among active SEC head coaches.





Walton is also currently tied with Alabama's Patrick Murphy for the most tournament championships in SEC history with five.Overall, UF has won a total of five SEC Tournament Championships with its' last occurring during the 2019 season.





That season the Gators became the first No.6-seed to win the tournament and look to become only the second ever No.5-seed to claim the title. Georgia was the first to achieve the feat during the 2014 season.