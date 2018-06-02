Powered by a trio of homeruns from Jonathan India, Wil Dalton and Jonah Girand, Florida edged out Jacksonville in the team’s second regional game by the score of 3-2.

It was a tight game throughout, as the largest lead at any point for the Gators was two runs. Brady Singer returned to the mound and went seven strong innings that saw him give up two runs on five hits. He also struck out six JU batters.

The Gators only managed five hits all game, but three of them were solo home-runs.

India broke open the scoring in the top of the fourth with a towering shot to left field that looked like it may have hit the O’Connell Center.

One pitch later, Dalton crushed a pitch to left-center to extend the lead to two runs.

After a Jacksonville run in the fifth, Girand hit his second home-run in as many days to make it 3-1 in the seventh.

It very easily could have been 4-1 when Austin Langoworthy’s deep fly-ball to right-center field was plucked over the wall by Cory Garrastazu to prevent another run.

Garrastazu then responded in the seventh with a solo home-run of his own.

Michael Byrne relived Singer in the eighth and pitched a scoreless final two innings.

Stephen Stockton started on the mound for the Dolphins going seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six. He was credited with the loss.

Florida will now play Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. against the winner of that afternoon's elimination game between Florida Atlantic and Jacksonville.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.