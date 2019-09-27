GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida has extended Mike White's contact by two years - an extension worth more than six million dollars.

The University released the details of White's amended contract on Friday afternoon in response to public records request. According to the contract, White's contract was extended by two years and will now run through April 15, 2025.

In addition to the extension, White also received a raise in his updated contract. The Gators basketball head coach will see his annual salary increase by $251,065 over the term of the agreement - raising his annual average salary from $2,712,500 to $3,011,82.

If Florida were to terminate White prior to the end of the contract, the university will be required to pay $1.75 million a year left in contract, but that number would drop to just $250,000 if UF were to terminate the coach with cause.

If White were to leave Florida, he would need pay the program $250,000 per year remaining in the contract.

The contract also includes an Academic Achievement Bonus, which is similar to what Florida has placed in Gators football head coach Dan Mullen's contract.

This is how the academic bonus is broken down:

-Single-year team APR of 965 or higher- $100,000.00

-Single-year team APR of 950 or higher - $75,000.00

-Single-year team APR of 940 or higher - $50,000.00

During White's tenure at Florida, the Gators have recorded 20 or more wins on each of his first four seasons and has reached an Elite 8.

UF is just one of only ten programs nationally to win an NCAA Tournament game for three consecutive seasons - Kentucky is the only SEC program to have more NCAA tournament wins than Florida.

The Gators head coach has also done well on the recruiting trail. White signed Florida's best recruiting class in a decade in 2019, while also bolstering his side by adding grad transfer, Kerry Blackshear.

Florida will tip off the new season on Nov. 5 against North Florida.



