GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Friday night's game between number five Mississippi State and number seven Florida was advertised as a pitcher's duel between Ethan Small and Tommy Mace. It did not disappoint.

Through five innings, the teams combined for only two runs and three base hits. Both Florida’s Mace and State’s Small were in the zone.

However, Mississippi State would be the ones to do enough to pull out a 6-5 win.

The Bulldogs would score runs in each of the last five innings to hold of the Gator and take the series opener.

Mace got off to about as strong of a start as possible for Florida, using only five pitches to get through the top of the Bulldogs lineup.

“I thought Tommy gave a great effort,”Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan said, “I thought he looked really sharp. Obviously they came out very aggressive.They had a game plan against him.”

The Gators would get a base runner in the bottom of the first when Nelson Maldonado drew a two-out walk, but Small used three pitches to strike out Calilao and end the inning.

It wouldn’t be until the third inning that the Bulldogs would get a base runner when Josh Hatcher drew a leadoff walk. However, Mace would lock in the rest of the frame, recording the next three outs in order.

Brady Smith would pick up the games first base hit in the bottom of the third for Florida. The sophomore catcher snuck a ground ball up the third base line to lead-off the inning. Small would quickly end any threat, getting Cory Acton to pop-out and then striking out Jacob Young and Brady McConnell.

Florida would get on the board first in the bottom of the fourth though. Wil Dalton would make it 1-0 after he sent a 3-1 fastball with two outs for a ride over the left field bleachers. It was Dalton’s second home run of the season.

The lead would be very short lived.

Justin Foscue lead-off the fifth inning with a solo blast of his own. It was the first base hit of the game allowed by Mace and it made it 1-1.

An inning later, Mississippi State would capture the lead. Jake Mangum began the top of the sixth by hitting a slow-roller to Young at second, but Young let the ball roll under his glove into the outfield. Mangum ended up on second with a called double.

After an infield single from Tanner Allen put runners on the corners, Mace recorded his second strike out of the inning and appeared poised to work out of the jam.

However, a wild pitch from Mace allowed Mangum to score from third and give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.

Mangum would drive in another run for Mississippi State in the top of the seventh. After Tommy Mace allowed a walk and hit a batter to begin the inning, he was able to retire Rowdy Jordan on a sac-bunt before exiting the game.

Relief pitcher Hunter Ruth proceeded to walk Gunner Halter to load the bases. Mangum then came to the plate and crushed a line-drive to the right-center field gap. A sprinting Jud Fabian was able to knock the ball down in the air and prevent more than one run from scoring. Mangum ended up with a single and gave the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead.

Mace finished the night going six and a third innings. He used 85 pitches and allowed three earned runs and three base hits. He also struck out five, walked three and hit a batter.

The Florida bats would struggle after the Dalton home run, failing to record a base hit over the next four innings.

“He commanded his spots, e placed his pitches really well and he did his job,” senior captain Nelson Maldonado said.

Small would allow only two more base runners after the Dalton home run. The Mississippi State starter ended up going six inning and used 99. He would allow one run on two hits while striking out 11 batters and allowing three walks.

“Tip your cap to Ethan Small,” O’Sullivan said, “his numbers were really good coming in but I thought we were tentative the first three or four innings.”

Mississippi State would further extend its lead in the top of the eighth. After back-to-back singles from Elijah MacNamee and Foscue and a sac-bunt from Dustin Skelton put runners on second and third, Josh Hatcher stepped to the plate. Hatcher hit a chopper up the middle and into center field to score MacNamee and make it 4-1.

The Gators would get a run back in the bottom of the inning. Acton lead off the frame with a single up the middle into center to get things going. A Jordan Butler ground out, pinch hitting for Young, would move Acton to second.

Two batter latter, Maldonado would ground a ball into center field, allowing Acton to race home from second and make it 4-2.

Calilao would end the inning with a loud out to right field as he hit a mammoth fly ball that was caught by MacNamee at the warning track on the run.

However, Mississippi State would add some insurance runs in the top of the ninth. After back-to-back singles from Jordan Westburg and Allen, MacNamee roped a double to deep-left center that made it 6-2.

Florida made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth though. Dalton lead the frame off with a walk that was followed by Fabian being drilled by a pitch from Mississippi State closer Cole Gordon. Langworthy would then lace a single to right field to score Dalton and make it 6-3.

Pinch hitter Blake Reese would follow that up with a single of his own to score Fabian and make it 6-4. It was quickly made 6-5 when Kirby McMullen hit a sacrifice-fly to right field to allow Langworthy to score.

With Reese on third, McConnell came to the plate. However, McConnell would strikeout to end the game.

Maldonado lead Florida at the plate, going 1-3 with an RBI and a walk drawn.

“We’ve been swinging the bat fine it’s just for whatever reason we weren’t very aggressive early in the game,” O’Sullivan said.

Florida will look to rebound in game two of the series on Saturday. Jack Leftwich will be on the mound for the Gators while J.T. Ginn will toe the rubber for Mississippi State.

