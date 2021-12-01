Florida Falls on the Road to Oklahoma

Oklahoma 74, #14/12 Florida 67 Lloyd Noble Center | Norman, Okla.

Notable

* Florida responded to an early 14-4 deficit with an 8-0 run and eventually took brief leads in each half, but could not overcome 16 turnovers and a 4-for-24 night from 3-point range. The Gators had been one of 17 remaining unbeaten teams in the nation heading into the day.

* After falling behind by double digits late in the game, the Gators again responded with an 8-0 run to draw within two points with under two minutes to play but were unable to complete the rally attempt.

* Phlandrous Fleming led the Gators with 17 points off the bench, shooting 6-for-11 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

* Colin Castleton posted his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds and added four blocks.

Head Coach Mike White On the turnovers and the Oklahoma environment... "I think that OU was just better than us. I think they executed better. They were a little bit more sound defensively and they swarmed to the ball. We had some careless turnovers and the crowd was definitely a factor, of course. Credit to the environment here, but I would like to give more credit to their staff and players. I thought they were good, and OU is a good team. They were certainly better than us for 40 minutes."

On Oklahoma's aggression and intensity... "It was really tough early and definitely out of character for the first five minutes. Again, credit the way [OU] came out, playing with a high level of aggression and intensity. They definitely threw the first punches of the game. I thought we settled in there late in the first half, but they came out early in the second half and did the same thing. We struggled to get some stops and we had some defensive lack of communication during possessions. We forced a couple of tough ones where we didn't get in there and get a rebound with five guys like we have been doing as of late. Circling back to their pressure, this is a team who hasn't shown a lot of full-court pressure, but I thought they were really good with their half-court pressure. They are really sound in staying in front of the basketball as well... Contesting shots, taking us out of some of our actions. They were terrific defensively."

#24 Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Graduate Guard On the turnovers and Oklahoma's environment... "They have a great basketball team. Tough, tough, tough road game. The atmosphere was crazy and their crowd was really, really into it. We got a little out of character early on. Like I said, it was a tough road game... It was really tough with their crowd and atmosphere, but that's how it is in road games. This is really our first test - a real road-game test - and it was really tough. They are a great basketball team."

On what they can learn from the loss... "We try to learn from wins, but a loss stings a little more. We're a good basketball team and they are a really good basketball program. This is a tough, tough road game. We're going to learn from this one, we are going to try and build on it for the next one and we are going to move on quickly... Get in the film room, watch some film and learn from our mistakes and get back to who we are."