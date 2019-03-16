After Jared Harper missed the backend of the one and one with six seconds left Andrew Nembhard raced down the court and put up a three with four Tiger defenders around him as time was expiring and missed and Auburn edged Florida 65-62 to advance to the SEC tournament final.

There was a lot of contact on the shot but the officials elected to not make the call and the Gators were bounced from the conference tournament. Although the questionable call did Florida in to end the game the 19 total turnovers didn’t help.

The Gators shot a fantastic 60.5 percent on the game but only put up a total of 38 shots. The Tigers were able to put up 56 shots on the game and were really good from downtown, hitting 13 of 29 threes (44.8%).

Jalen Hudson and Kevarrius Hayes both led the way for the Florida with 16 points apiece. Hayes also had 12 boards for a double-double and Hudson threw in four rebounds and assists to round out his performance.

KeVaughn Allen threw in nine points on 3-6 shooting and Noah Locke pitched in eight points on 3-4 shooting as well. Andrew Nembhard was quieter in the semifinal with only four points and five assists to round things out for the Gators.

Everybody is tired by this point in the season and both Florida and Auburn showed that as the semifinal match began. The Tiger didn’t hit a shot until 2:30 into the game, which took the lead 3-2.

By the under-16 media timeout at 15:34 Auburn was up 5-2 and Florida had only put up two total shots after turning it over four times in their first six possessions. Things were not starting well.

But after a quick 5-0 run after Nembhard and Hayes hit a couple of shots and a FT from the big guy the Gators started finding a groove, going up 7-5.

As the game continued Florida stayed hot and by the 12:12 mark Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had to call a timeout after the Gators went on a 7-0 run over 1:32 behind a couple of nice shots from Locke.

The Tigers wouldn’t go away though and Jared Harper would turn it on, erasing Florida’s lead and tying it at 19 with 8:12 remaining in the half. The Gators were very efficient, hitting eight of their 11 shots but were on a 2:21 drought to allow the run.

After Harper hit another three to take a 22-19 lead for the Tigers Hayes and Johnson would answer for Florida and take the lead right back. The rest of the half would go back and forth but the Gators wouldn’t relinquish the lead.

After a quick 5-0 run by Allen with three minutes to go the Gators held a four-point lead. Harper would answer on a three with 1:51 to go but Nembhard closed out the half well, converting on a layup and blocking Harpers three attempt as time expired.

Florida would go into the break up 34-30 and shooting an incredible 70 percent from the field (14-20) but Harper kept the Tigers close with 16 points in the opening period.