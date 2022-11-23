Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State





Friday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the final regular season football game of the year.

For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action.

TV ABC Streaming ABC





Broadcast Talent Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff Analyst: Brock Osweiler Reporter: Taylor McGregor

Radio Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD (Station List) Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 4:30 p.m. Sirius XM Ch. 133 or 190 | SiriusXM App. Ch. 961 National Broadcast Sirius XM Ch. 387 | SiriusXM App. Ch. 977





Home Radio Broadcast Talent Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley Analyst: Shane Matthews Reporter: Tate Casey

Live Audio ESPN Gainesville -- WRUF | The Varsity Network





TV Replays Thur. 12/1 - 10:30 a.m. - SEC Network





*All Times Eastern

Follow on Social Media: In addition to all the broadcast information, fans are encouraged to follow along during the game on social media.





Twitter @GatorsFB - Graphics, Photos, Highlights & Information @GatorsScott - News, Analysis & Play-by-Play Updates @GatorsChris - News, Analysis & Play-by-Play Updates @FloridaGators - Shared & Original Content and Fan Information

Facebook Facebook.com/GatorsFB - Highlights, Graphics, Interviews, News & Information

Instagram @GatorsFB





Due to the Men's Basketball team participating in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, radio coverage of the Football game may be impacted.

If the Men's basketball team wins Thursday against Xavier, they will play at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, impacting only the beginning of the football pregame show.

Jacksonville's 1010 AM will carry the Men's basketball game and will rejoin the football broadcast at the conclusion of basketball game. Fans in Jacksonville will be able to follow football coverage on 92.5 FM while basketball is on air.

If the Men's basketball team loses Thursday, they will play at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, impacting coverage of the pregame show and the football game.

Jacksonville's 1010 AM will carry the Men's basketball game and will rejoin the football broadcast at the conclusion of the basketball game. Fans in Jacksonville will be able to follow football coverage on 92.5 FM while basketball is on air.

Football coverage will be available as always on FloridaGators.com and The Varsity Network app.

All other statewide coverage of Gators Football will not be impacted.