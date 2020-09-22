OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

The University of Florida added eight new COVID-19 cases among student-athletes this week, including positives tests for three more football players, according to the latest update Tuesday.

Dan Mullen's team is now up to 10 cases in September out of 514 tests. UF has administered 972 tests on all athletes this month, with 76 positives.

The school reported 61 new cases in the update last Tuesday (68 total), including seven football players. The Gators had just seven positive tests (one in football) during the first week of September.

No. 5 Florida opens the season Saturday at Ole Miss.

Here’s latest COVID-19 testing update from UF:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,008

Total Positives on Campus: 107

Total Tests for September: 972

Total Positives for September: 76

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 999

Total Positives on Campus: 31

Total Tests for September: 514

Total Positives for September: 10