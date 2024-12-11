Florida Football Announces 2025 Schedule

The Gators will host six home games in The Swamp with the season opener vs. LIU on Aug. 30.





Gainesville, FLA - Florida Football revealed the dates for the 2025 schedule in conjunction with SEC Network on Wednesday night. Kickoff time, and T.V. designations will be announced at a later time.





The Gators will host six home games in The Swamp, beginning with the season opener against LIU on Aug. 30, followed by South Florida on Sept. 6. The season opener will mark the first time UF will have faced LIU.





Florida’s first SEC game of the season will be on the road on Sept. 13 against LSU before the team heads south to face Miami on Sept. 20. The Gators will have two bye weeks again in 2025 (Sept. 27 and Oct. 25).





On Oct. 4, Florida will play host to Texas before heading to College Station to face Texas A&M on Oct. 11. The team will return to The Swamp on Oct. 18 for a game against Mississippi State. The Longhorns will be making their first trip to Gainesville since Dec. 7, 1940.





After the team’s final bye week of the year, the Gators will head to Jacksonville to face Georgia on Nov. 1, before hitting the road for back-to-back contests at Kentucky (Nov. 8) and Ole Miss (Nov. 15).





Florida will wrap up the 2025 regular season with home games against Tennessee (Nov. 22) and Florida State (Nov. 29).





2025 Schedule

Date Opponent

Aug. 30 LIU

Sept. 6 South Florida

Sept. 13 at LSU*

Sept. 20 at Miami

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 Texas*

Oct. 11 at Texas A&M*

Oc. 18 Mississippi State*

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 vs. Georgia* (Jacksonville)

Nov. 8 at Kentucky*

Nov. 15 at Ole Miss*

Nov. 22 Tennessee*

Nov. 29 Florida State



