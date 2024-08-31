Advertisement

in other news

No. 11 Florida Volleyball Opens 2024 Season with 3-1 Win Over Colorado Stat

No. 11 Florida Volleyball Opens 2024 Season with 3-1 Win Over Colorado Stat

No. 11 Florida Volleyball Opens 2024 Season with 3-1 Win Over Colorado State

External content
 • Jason Higdon
UF T&F: Wiley Takes Fifth on Day Four of U20 Championships

UF T&F: Wiley Takes Fifth on Day Four of U20 Championships

UF T&F: Wiley Takes Fifth on Day Four of U20 Championships

External content
 • Jason Higdon
SEC Nation Returns to Gainesville for Week 3 Game vs. Texas A&M

SEC Nation Returns to Gainesville for Week 3 Game vs. Texas A&M

SEC Nation Returns to Gainesville for Week 3 Game vs. Texas A&M

External content
 • Jason Higdon
Gators Start Strong in Cross Country Season Opener

Gators Start Strong in Cross Country Season Opener

Gators Start Strong in Cross Country Season Opener

External content
 • Jason Higdon
Florida-Miami: What You Need to Know

Florida-Miami: What You Need to Know

Florida-Miami: What You Need to Know

Premium contentExternal content
 • Jason Higdon

in other news

No. 11 Florida Volleyball Opens 2024 Season with 3-1 Win Over Colorado Stat

No. 11 Florida Volleyball Opens 2024 Season with 3-1 Win Over Colorado Stat

No. 11 Florida Volleyball Opens 2024 Season with 3-1 Win Over Colorado State

External content
 • Jason Higdon
UF T&F: Wiley Takes Fifth on Day Four of U20 Championships

UF T&F: Wiley Takes Fifth on Day Four of U20 Championships

UF T&F: Wiley Takes Fifth on Day Four of U20 Championships

External content
 • Jason Higdon
SEC Nation Returns to Gainesville for Week 3 Game vs. Texas A&M

SEC Nation Returns to Gainesville for Week 3 Game vs. Texas A&M

SEC Nation Returns to Gainesville for Week 3 Game vs. Texas A&M

External content
 • Jason Higdon
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 31, 2024
Florida Football News & Notes: Week One
Default Avatar
Jason Higdon  •  1standTenFlorida
Publisher
Twitter
@Jason_Higdon
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement