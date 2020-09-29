The Florida football team added no new COVID cases this past week, while two student-athletes in other sports tested positive according to the according to the latest update Tuesday.

The No. 3 Gators reported three new cases last week to reach 10 for the month (out of 514 tests), but all 247 tests since then came back negative.

After adding 61 cases among all student-athletes on Sept. 15, UF has brought its numbers down. The school's new case count was eight last Tuesday and just two this past week, bringing the total to 78 positives out of 1,434 tests administered.

Here’s latest COVID-19 testing update from UF:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,470

Total Positives on Campus: 112

Total Tests for September: 1434

Total Positives for September: 78

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 1273

Total Positives on Campus: 31

Total Tests for September: 788

Total Positives for September: 10