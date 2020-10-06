The Florida football team reported one new COVID case in the school's latest testing update Tuesday, the only positive among 313 tests administered on student-athletes for the first week of October.

The No. 4 Gators reported no new cases in last week's update (274 tests) and had 10 positives for September out of 788 tests. The team has received 178 tests in October so far.

Two non-football players tested positive in the final week of September, bringing UF's numbers to 78 cases for the month (1,434 total tests).

Here’s latest COVID-19 testing update from UF:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 3,054

Total Positives on Campus: 113

Total Tests for October: 313

Total Positives for October: 1

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 1,451

Total Positives on Campus: 32

Total Tests for October: 178

Total Positives for October: 1