After about two months without a COVID-19 case, a Florida football player has tested positive for the first time since early July.

Dan Mullen's team has administered 101 tests in September, with all but one coming back negative. UF released the latest testing numbers Wednesday, reporting seven positive cases out of 191 tests this month on all student-athletes.

The Gators football team has received 523 total tests with 22 positives since players returned to campus on May 26. Florida has administered 1,227 tests in all sports since late May and 42 athletes have tested positive.