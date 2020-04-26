Hours after Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard entered his name in the NBA Draft, freshman Tre Mann followed suit.

The former five-star recruit has declared for the draft, first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Like Nembhard, Mann will test the waters and keep the option to return to school.

The combo guard averaged 5.3 points in 29 games last season and became the third freshman under Mike White to start in his UF debut. He scored 11 second-half points in Florida's comeback win over Georgia and had a 13-point performance at Kentucky, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

Mann was a 2019 McDonald’s All-American and ranked the nation's No. 5 point guard and No. 25 overall prospect by Rivals.