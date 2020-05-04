The 6-foot-4, 309-pound lineman enrolled early at UF in January and would have gone through spring ball, but is now back home in Miami. Sources close to the situation told Gators Territory the move by Walker is a family decision.

Florida freshman offensive tackle Issiah Walker has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, Gators Territory can confirm.

He was a member of Florida’s top-10 recruiting class in 2020, which now stands at 22 signees. Rivals.com ranked him as the nation’s No. 31 offensive tackle.

A former South Carolina commit, Walker made multiple trips to Gainesville last summer before committing to the Gators on Oct. 5 at the Florida-Auburn game. His other top offers included Auburn, Florida State and Miami.

Walker's departure would leave the Gators with 15 scholarship linemen for next season. That includes three other freshmen from their 2020 class, headlined by four-star offensive tackle and early enrollee Joshua Braun.