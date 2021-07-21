Florida Gator jersey number changes and freshmen numbers

What's in a number? For some athletes, it can be their entire identity, while others just take what's assigned to them.

For instance, senior linebacker Ventrell Miller was assigned No. 51 when he arrived at Florida. He didn't necessarily care what number he was given but he knew it was a number that All-American Brandon Spikes wore before him.

"I definitely remember that 51," Miller said of Spikes. "When I got here, that wasn't the number I wanted but I definitely embraced it. There was a great in front of me that had that number so I wanted to do the same thing."

A lot of players want a specific number for a reason. Whether their father wore it, maybe an older brother, or they just think the number looks cool, it's definitely something that gets talked about a lot in the locker room and among the fanbase.

Several Florida Gators have switched numbers heading into the 2021 season and the freshmen have also been assigned their numbers, for the most part. Now jersey numbers can change at any time, remember the one game a freshman Vernon Hargreaves sported the No. 16 before quickly switching to No. 1 for the rest of his career in Gainesville.

Gators Terrirtoy has compiled a list of the upperclassmen that have changed their jersey numbers as well as a list of true freshmen and what numbers they have been assigned as well.