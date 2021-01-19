 GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators 2021 baseball schedule
Florida Gators 2021 baseball schedule

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
The No. 1 Florida Gators baseball team will hit the field soon at the brand new $65 million dollar Florida Ballpark. Today, finally, we know who the Gators will be playing in their new digs.

What better way to open a new ballpark than to host No. 21 Miami? The Gators and Canes will kick off the 2021 season with a three-game set.

Also notable is that Florida will still have its three-game set with FSU, where the schools play a game at each campus and one game at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

The Southeastern Conference coaches met over a week ago and voted to keep the 2021 schedule the same as it had been planned. There were a number of different scheduling scenarios, including no mid-week games, and four-game conference weekend series, but the coaches, and subsequently, the Athletic Directors all agreed to proceed with the schedule as it was intended.

One note on the schedule: The series with Ole Miss is subject to a possible change. Currently, the home series against the Rebels ends on Easter Sunday. The game, noted by Florida's release, will be subject to change for television reasons. If there were to be a change the series would run from Thursday, April 1- Saturday, April 3.


Table Name
Dates Team Home/Away Conference

February 19-21

Miami

Home

February 23

UNF

Away

February 26-28

Samford

Home

March 2

OPEN

March 3

FAU

Home

March 5-7

FAMU

Home

March 9

Georgia State

Home

March 10

Stetson

Home

March12-14

Jacksonville

Home

March 16

FSU

Away

March 19-21

Texas A&M

Home

SEC

March 23

OPEN

March 26-28

South Carolina

Away

SEC

March 30

FSU

in Jacksonville

April 2-4

Ole Miss

Home

SEC

April 6

Stetson

Home

April 7

FAMU

Home

April 9-11

Tennessee

Away

SEC

April 13

FSU

Home

April 16-18

Missouri

Home

SEC

April 20

Jacksonville

Away

April 23-25

Auburn

Away

SEC

April 30-May 2

Vanderbilt

Home

SEC

May 4

Stetson

Home

May 7-9

Kentucky

Away

SEC

May 11

Stetson

Away

May 14-16

Georgia

Home

SEC

May 20-22

Arkansas

Away

SEC
