GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators 2021 baseball schedule

The No. 1 Florida Gators baseball team will hit the field soon at the brand new $65 million dollar Florida Ballpark. Today, finally, we know who the Gators will be playing in their new digs.

What better way to open a new ballpark than to host No. 21 Miami? The Gators and Canes will kick off the 2021 season with a three-game set.

Also notable is that Florida will still have its three-game set with FSU, where the schools play a game at each campus and one game at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

The Southeastern Conference coaches met over a week ago and voted to keep the 2021 schedule the same as it had been planned. There were a number of different scheduling scenarios, including no mid-week games, and four-game conference weekend series, but the coaches, and subsequently, the Athletic Directors all agreed to proceed with the schedule as it was intended.

One note on the schedule: The series with Ole Miss is subject to a possible change. Currently, the home series against the Rebels ends on Easter Sunday. The game, noted by Florida's release, will be subject to change for television reasons. If there were to be a change the series would run from Thursday, April 1- Saturday, April 3.



