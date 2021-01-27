 GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators 2021 football schedule
Florida Gators 2021 football schedule

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

Wednesday morning the South Eastern Conference released its full slate of conference games for the 2021 schedule.

Five dates had already been confirmed. The Gators will start the regular season off on Saturday, September 4 by hosting FAU. The Gators will hit the road to play USF on Saturday, September 11. The rest of the non-conference schedule will be hosting Samford on Saturday, November 13 and the Gators will renew their annual rivalry with Florida State at home on Saturday, November 27. Florida and Georgia are also scheduled to play in Jacksonville on Saturday, October 30.

There were seven more conference games that needed a date and that's what we learned today. The times of the games won't be decided until closer to the actual dates.

Below is the Gators' full schedule for 2021.

Florida Gators 2021 schedule 


(All home games are in bold)

September 4: FAU

September 11: @ USF

September 18: Alabama

September 25: Tennessee

October 2: @ Kentucky

October 9: Vanderbilt

October 16: @ LSU

October 23: BYE WEEK

October 30: Georgia (in Jacksonville)

November 6: @ South Carolina

November 13: Samford

November 20: @ Missouri

November 27: Florida State

December 4: SEC CHAMPIONSHIP (Atlanta)


Full 2021 SEC schedule

