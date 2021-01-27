GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators 2021 football schedule

Florida Gators 2021 football schedule
Wednesday morning the South Eastern Conference released its full slate of conference games for the 2021 schedule.
Five dates had already been confirmed. The Gators will start the regular season off on Saturday, September 4 by hosting FAU. The Gators will hit the road to play USF on Saturday, September 11. The rest of the non-conference schedule will be hosting Samford on Saturday, November 13 and the Gators will renew their annual rivalry with Florida State at home on Saturday, November 27. Florida and Georgia are also scheduled to play in Jacksonville on Saturday, October 30.
There were seven more conference games that needed a date and that's what we learned today. The times of the games won't be decided until closer to the actual dates.
Below is the Gators' full schedule for 2021.
Florida Gators 2021 schedule
(All home games are in bold)
September 4: FAU
September 11: @ USF
September 18: Alabama
September 25: Tennessee
October 2: @ Kentucky
October 9: Vanderbilt
October 16: @ LSU
October 23: BYE WEEK
October 30: Georgia (in Jacksonville)
November 6: @ South Carolina
November 13: Samford
November 20: @ Missouri
November 27: Florida State
December 4: SEC CHAMPIONSHIP (Atlanta)
