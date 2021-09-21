Florida Gators 2022 football schedule

The Southeastern Conference released the 2022 SEC schedule and the Florida Gators will have a loaded year with some marquee games, starting with a non-conference tilt against Utah.

Florida will kick off the season with three straight home games while alternating non-conference and conference contests, opening the 2022 SEC schedule by hosting Kentucky. Six of the Gators' first seven games will come at home. The Gators will also make another trip to College Station, the third trip to play the Texas A&M Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012.

Florida will host Utah, Kentucky, USF, Eastern Washington, LSU, Missouri, and South Carolina. The Gators will travel to Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt, while the annual game against Georgia remains in Jacksonville.

