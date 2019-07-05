A former Kentucky commit, the 6-foot-2.5, 295-pound Leonard heavily considered scholarship offers from the Wildcats, Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, UCF and Tennessee as well.

With today's pledge, Leonard is slated to follow in the exact path of former Cocoa and UF stars, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Jawaan Taylor , who now represent the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively.

Leonard, who provides the positional versatility to suit up at offensive guard or center, also hails from Cocoa (Fla.) High School.

After losing a de-commitment from Jaheim Bell roughly 24 hours ago, UF is now back up to 18 commitments in the class of 2020 after receiving the green light from Richie Leonard on Friday evening.

Leonard, the 39th-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals, has already used up three of his official visits, with Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia Tech all playing host in recent weeks.

However, the in-state product is no stranger to the campus residing in Gainesville. Leonard was at the Swamp for a game last season, but also attended one of this year's spring practices in addition to a visit on June 1, which was arguably the game-changer.

"I like the game-day atmosphere," Leonard previously told GT. "It's one of the best in the country and they have some of the best fans in the country. It's a great program overall."

Also, last month's visit was the first time Leonard made the trek up to Gainesville while having an offer on the table, and the rising senior said he felt a different type of love from Dan Mullen's staff. Offensive line coach John Hevesy paid Leonard a visit during the spring evaluation period and was very impressed by his progression and overall growth.

"I like how straightforward (coach Hevesy) is," Leonard previously told GT. "He's not a guy who is going to beat around the bush; he's going to tell you what it is, how it is, and he just wants hard workers."

The three-star prospect had to play the waiting game with UF for quite sometime, but it was certainly worth it with his lifelong dreams now truly a reality.

"(UF likes) my work ethic and how hard of a worker I am," Leonard previously told GT. "Also, my leadership skills and my football IQ."

With today's pledge, UF now holds commitments from a trio of 2020 offensive linemen, with Leonard and Jovens Janvier projected to play inside. Gerald Mincey is being recruited to play offensive tackle for the Gators.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.