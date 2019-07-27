“I’m not taking any official visits. Just Florida. I’m not sure [on the date]. I’m probably taking one when most of the other commits take it. So, I don’t know. Probably the Florida State game.”

“Just being around [here],” Dexter said of the decision to shut down his recruitment. “Also, like I said, them losing four defensive linemen and me coming in and playing early.

Gervon Dexter, who has been a UF commit since Nov. 3, 2018, told GatorsTerritory and others after FNL that no other schools will receive a visit from him for the rest of his recruiting process.

On top of adding another member to next year’s class, the Gators were delivered good news by one of their current pledges.

Florida’s annual Friday Night Lights camp was capped off with the program being rewarded with a commitment from Peach State quarterback Carlos Del Rio.

Although the Gators already boast an impressive crop of defensive linemen in this current class, Dexter made it known that he is hungry for more recruits to team up with him at the next level.

At FNL, Dexter was pitching Florida’s program to fellow Rivals100 DT and Alabama pledge Tim Smith, but he was also in the ear of another talented prospect in the trenches.

“Tim Smith and Marcus Dumervil,” Dexter said of the players he is recruiting. “Big Tim, I tried to tell him that I know he’s committed to Alabama, but I’m telling him he’s going to wait three or four years to play, two or three years to play. He comes right here, he can play right now. And he can stay in Florida and do it.

“Then Marcus, just telling him we’re building something over here. Marcus is a really good player, so I’m telling him to come build something over here.”

Since Dexter has been locked in with the Gators throughout his commitment, the time he spent with the coaches on Friday featured a conversation about his game plan for the future.

Mullen and his assistants also gave the Lake Wales (Fla.) product props for his performance at The Opening Finals, where he was named as one of the top five defensive linemen at the event.

“Most of them were congratulating me on how I did at The Opening,” Dexter said of the coaching staff. “They were telling me how everything works, like coming in and trying to early enroll. Just telling me to stay healthy and stay on the books.”

At the moment, Dexter lists himself at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds with just under three weeks until his senior campaign kicks off.

Dexter’s time at the Swamp included a conversation with fan favorite Nick Savage about managing his weight correctly to maximize his play on the football field.

“He said he notices I’m getting bigger,” Dexter said of the strength and conditioning coach’s message. “He was just trying to tell me that there’s a difference between getting bigger with body fat and getting bigger with less body fat.

“He was just trying to tell me how to lose the body fat and turn it to muscle and just telling me things I had to work on in the weight room.”

Dexter is tagged as the 7th-ranked strong side defensive end on Rivals and is the 11th-ranked prospect in the Sunshine State.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.