GatorsTerritory

Florida continues to rack up wins, as Kevin O'Sullivan's program defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls 7-3 on Tuesday evening.

Tonight's win bumps UF's record to 12-0, which is now the best start to a season in program history. The Gators jumped to an early lead, but FAU quickly tied things up and kept it close for most of the game.

Florida’s bullpen continues to impress and pitched seven shutout innings. Jacob Young went 3-4 with a base on ball, while Kendrick Calilao and Kris Armstrong recorded two hits each on the historic night.

The Gators’ offense got things going very quickly as Jud Fabian led off with a single into center. Langworthy would drive him in with a double to left-center to make it 1-0. After Kirby McMullen’s groundout moved Langworthy to third, Calilao singled up the middle to score Langworthy.

Florida wouldn’t stop there though, as Young and Cory Acton both walked to load the bases for Armstrong. The sophomore didn’t even need to swing to expand Florida’s lead, as he was drilled by a fastball to bring home another run.

However, FAU's offense would immediately cut into Florida’s lead. Garret Evans singled to left and then scored on a B.J. Murray home run to left field. The Owls would then tie the game in the bottom of the second, thanks to a lead-off triple by Jackson Wenstrom, as well as a score off a Wilfredo Alvarez RBI single.

The Gators would regain the lead in a two-run third inning. Calilao singled up the middle after McMullen struck out. Young singled to right center, and then Acton drove in Calilao on a base hit over the second baseman’s glove. Florida would double steal with Young and Acton to place both runners in scoring position. Armstrong did his job as well, as he grounded out to second but also allowed Young to score in order to make it 5-3.

After two innings, Butler’s night was done as he was replaced by sophomore David Luethje. The junior left-hander pitched two innings, allowed six hits, three runs, no walks and struck out three.

Both sides wouldn’t score, as bullpens kept the offenses off the scoreboard. Luethje had another strong outing for the Gators before getting pulled. He threw 2.2 innings allowed two hits, no runs, one walk and struck out three.

The Gators would notch the final two runs on the game in the top of the eighth.

Armstrong led the inning off with a base knock. Josh Rivera would follow that up with a single through the right side. Cal Greenfield tried to lay down a sacrifice bunt but failed as Armstrong was thrown out at third.

Fabian walked to load the bases for the senior Langworthy. He would reach first on a fielder’s choice as Fabian was out at second, but Rivera still scored to make it 6-3. Langworthy would steal second, but FAU’s catcher, Nicholas Toney, threw it away as Greenfield scored to make it 7-3.

Christian Scott’s night was done after the eighth inning. The sophomore manufactured a terrific outing, throwing 3.2 innings, allowing two hits, no runs, no walks and striking out five.

Ben Specht came in at the bottom of the ninth to capture Florida’s historic win. He kept the Owls off the scoreboard and struck out three batters.

Gators pitcher David Luethje earned his second win of the season, while freshman Marc DeGusipe recorded the first loss of his collegiate career.