The Florida Gators remain perfect at 6-0 after a terrific pitcher’s duel in the Miami series opener. Florida defeated the Miami Hurricanes 2-1 in extra innings thanks to terrific pitching by Tommy Mace and the rest of the pitching staff.

Sophomore outfielder Jacob Young was the hero of the night as he drove in the game-winning run in the top of the eleventh.

The first four innings of the game went very quickly as both Tommy Mace and Brian Van Belle dominated and kept their opponent’s bats silent.

The Gators were the first to get on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Sophomore Cory Acton led the inning off with an infield single to first base. Miami’s first baseman Alex Toral did all he could to keep the ball in the infield but Acton beat the pitcher to the bag.

Young would follow that up with a single of his own as he lined one into center field. With runners on first and second, freshman Nathan Hickey was able to work the count full and then drew the walk to load the bases. Kris Armstrong would line out to shortstop but would throw it away trying to double up Young at second. Acton was able to tap up and then score on the throwing error by Anthony Vilar.

Miami would tie things up in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jordan Lala would lead off the inning with a double down the right field. He would later advance on a wild pitch by Tommy Mace. After Vilar struck out and Adrian Del Castillo was intentionally walked, Miami’s cleanup hitter Raymond Gil hit a SAC fly to center field scoring Lala and tying the game.

After the seventh inning, both starters were pulled from the game and none were in line for the win. Redshirt-senior Brian Van Belle threw seven strong innings allowing four hits, one unearned run, one walk and nine strikeouts. Gators starter Tommy Mace was also lights out as he pitched seven innings allowing two hits, one run, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Both Florida and Miami had their opportunities to take the lead but weren’t able to get that run across until the top of the eleventh. Miami almost had something there in the bottom of the tenth. With Chet Moore on first, Tony Jenkins laid down a sacrifice bunt down the first base line that got passed Kris Armstrong. It looked like Miami had the winning run at third with no outs. However, Jenkins was called out for runner’s inference that forced Chet Moore back to first base and Miami would fail to score.

In the top of the eleventh, Austin Langworthy came to the plate with one out and ripped a single to centerfield. Jordan Butler came in to pinch hit and didn’t disappoint. Butler singled through the right side and allowed Langworthy to advance to third. With runners at the corners, Acton wouldn’t deliver as he struck out swinging. It was all up to Jacob Young. He was already 2-4 on the night but really needed to pull through at that moment. Young would deliver and has swung at the first pitch and doubled down the left line giving Florida the 2-1 lead.

Miami would not go down quietly though. Vilar drew a leadoff walk which prompted Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan to come out of the dugout and bring the Nick Pogue to close the game. First batter was Miami’s most lethal batter, Adrian Del Castillo. The Miami native was 1-3 on the night and won ACC Player of the Week last week. Pogue and Del Castillo would battle but Pogue won as he got Del Castillo to swing and miss at strike three. Gil and Toral would both fly out to center field as the Gators secured game one of the Miami series.

Ben Specht would get his win of the season for Florida and Pogue recorded the first save of the season. Miami closer Daniel Federman would get the loss as he allowed the game-winning run to score.

With Nick Pogue pitching tonight, Kevin O’Sullivan named freshman left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco was the Sunday starter for this series.