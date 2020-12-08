GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators hold steady at No. 6 in third CFP Poll

The Florida Gators remained No. 6 in the county in the College Football Playoff poll.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the country after a complete dismantling of the LSU Tigers. No. 2 Notre Dame handled Syracuse, 45-21, Clemson beat Virginia Tech 45-10, Ohio State crushed Michigan State 52-12, and Texas A&M beat Auburn 31-20.

The next poll and the final poll could look a lot different. For starters, Ohio State’s game with Michigan this weekend was canceled, meaning, under the Big Ten’s own rules, the Buckeyes are ineligible to play in the Big Ten Championship game because they have not played six games. The league commissioner, Kevin Warren, released a statement saying they need to “remain fluid and remain nimble during these times. As it stands, Ohio State is the Big Ten’s only potential Playoff team and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the league amend its rules to allow Ohio State to play in the Championship game. However, if that doesn’t happen it would open the door for another team, perhaps Florida, to get into the playoff.

Texas A&M also had its game canceled this weekend. The Aggies were set to play Ole Miss but the Rebels had to postpone due to COVID cases on their team. Both teams have games scheduled next weekend, so it looks unlikely that the Rebels and Aggies will meet to finish their 10-game schedule.

Four of the top six teams (Clemson vs Notre Dame and Florida vs Alabama) will meet on the field before the final CFP poll, so there is a lot of movement still to be seen.