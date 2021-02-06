GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators in Super Bowl LV

The biggest football game in the world is just a day away and for the 19th year in a row the Florida Gators will be represented in the Super Bowl.

Demarcus Robinson is looking for his second Super Bowl ring, while rookie punter Tommy Townsend hopes to get a ring in his very first professional season and they’ll both do it just a few hours from where they played football collegiately.

Super Bowl LV is unique in that it’s the first time in history that the hosting city has its home team in the game. Robinson and Townsend hope to beat the hometown Buccaneers this Sunday.

Robinson was a member of the 2013 recruiting class and was a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. It took Robinson a while to catch on in the NFL but he has become a reliable target for Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs. Robinson played in all 16 games in the regular season, hauling in 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

Townsend has enjoyed a productive first season in the NFL where he even has a first down pass.