GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators in Super Bowl LV

Florida Gators in Super Bowl LV
The biggest football game in the world is just a day away and for the 19th year in a row the Florida Gators will be represented in the Super Bowl.
Demarcus Robinson is looking for his second Super Bowl ring, while rookie punter Tommy Townsend hopes to get a ring in his very first professional season and they’ll both do it just a few hours from where they played football collegiately.
Super Bowl LV is unique in that it’s the first time in history that the hosting city has its home team in the game. Robinson and Townsend hope to beat the hometown Buccaneers this Sunday.
Robinson was a member of the 2013 recruiting class and was a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. It took Robinson a while to catch on in the NFL but he has become a reliable target for Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs. Robinson played in all 16 games in the regular season, hauling in 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns.
Townsend has enjoyed a productive first season in the NFL where he even has a first down pass.
In total, 58 former Gators have made 76 appearances in Super Bowl history, with a former Gator on the winning team 22 times, including seven of the last eight Super Bowls.
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Year
|
Don Chandler
|
P
|
Green Bay
|
1967, 1968
|
Lary Brinson
|
RB
|
Dallas
|
1978
|
Burton Lawless
|
LB
|
Dallas
|
1978
|
Wilber Marshall
|
LB
|
Chicago / Washington
|
1986 / 1992
|
Emmitt Smith
|
RB
|
Dallas
|
1993, 1994, 1996
|
Godfrey Myles
|
LB
|
Dallas
|
1993, 1994, 1996
|
Kevin Carter
|
DE
|
St. Louis
|
2000
|
Jeff Mitchell
|
C
|
Baltimore
|
2001
|
Kenyatta Walker
|
OT
|
Tampa
|
2003
|
Lomas Brown
|
OT
|
Tampa
|
2003
|
Gus Scott
|
S
|
New England
|
2005
|
Max Starks
|
OT
|
Pittsburgh
|
2006, 2009
|
Dallas Baker
|
WR
|
Pittsburgh
|
2009
|
Bobby McRay
|
DE
|
New Orleans
|
2010
|
Justin Trattou
|
DE
|
New York (Giants)
|
2012
|
Deonte Thompson
|
WR
|
Baltimore
|
2013
|
Percy Harvin
|
WR
|
Seattle
|
2014
|
Dominique Easley
|
DT
|
New England
|
2015
|
Andre Caldwell
|
WR
|
Denver
|
2016
|
Max Garcia
|
OG
|
Denver
|
2016
|
Lerentee McCray
|
LB
|
Denver
|
2016
|
Trey Burton
|
TE
|
Philadelphia
|
2018
|
Jaylen Watkins
|
CB
|
Philadelphia
|
2018
|
Caleb Sturgis
|
K
|
Philadelphia
|
2018
|
Trent Brown
|
OT
|
New England
|
2019
|
Duke Dawson
|
DB
|
New England
|
2019
|
Demarcus Robinson
|
WR
|
Kansas City