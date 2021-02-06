 GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators in Super Bowl LV
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-06 13:59:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida Gators in Super Bowl LV

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

The biggest football game in the world is just a day away and for the 19th year in a row the Florida Gators will be represented in the Super Bowl.

Demarcus Robinson is looking for his second Super Bowl ring, while rookie punter Tommy Townsend hopes to get a ring in his very first professional season and they’ll both do it just a few hours from where they played football collegiately.

Super Bowl LV is unique in that it’s the first time in history that the hosting city has its home team in the game. Robinson and Townsend hope to beat the hometown Buccaneers this Sunday.

Robinson was a member of the 2013 recruiting class and was a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. It took Robinson a while to catch on in the NFL but he has become a reliable target for Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs. Robinson played in all 16 games in the regular season, hauling in 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

Townsend has enjoyed a productive first season in the NFL where he even has a first down pass.

In total, 58 former Gators have made 76 appearances in Super Bowl history, with a former Gator on the winning team 22 times, including seven of the last eight Super Bowls.

Gators who have won a Super Bowl 
Player  Position  Team  Year

Don Chandler

P

Green Bay

1967, 1968

Lary Brinson

RB

Dallas

1978

Burton Lawless

LB

Dallas

1978

Wilber Marshall

LB

Chicago / Washington

1986 / 1992

Emmitt Smith

RB

Dallas

1993, 1994, 1996

Godfrey Myles

LB

Dallas

1993, 1994, 1996

Kevin Carter

DE

St. Louis

2000

Jeff Mitchell

C

Baltimore

2001

Kenyatta Walker

OT

Tampa

2003

Lomas Brown

OT

Tampa

2003

Gus Scott

S

New England

2005

Max Starks

OT

Pittsburgh

2006, 2009

Dallas Baker

WR

Pittsburgh

2009

Bobby McRay

DE

New Orleans

2010

Justin Trattou

DE

New York (Giants)

2012

Deonte Thompson

WR

Baltimore

2013

Percy Harvin

WR

Seattle

2014

Dominique Easley

DT

New England

2015

Andre Caldwell

WR

Denver

2016

Max Garcia

OG

Denver

2016

Lerentee McCray

LB

Denver

2016

Trey Burton

TE

Philadelphia

2018

Jaylen Watkins

CB

Philadelphia

2018

Caleb Sturgis

K

Philadelphia

2018

Trent Brown

OT

New England

2019

Duke Dawson

DB

New England

2019

Demarcus Robinson

WR

Kansas City

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}