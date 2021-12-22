Florida Gators land JUCO INF Tyler Shelnut

Kevin O’Sullivan and the Florida Gators have landed their second junior college commit in their 2022 recruiting class. Santa Fe College infielder Tyler Shelnut announced his verbal commitment to the University of Florida two weekends ago.

This also wasn’t the first time Shelnut was committed to Florida. During his high school recruitment, Shelnut was committed and signed with the Florida Gators. However, Florida didn’t have enough space for him on their roster due to a shortened 2020 MLB Draft because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Shelnut is the 13th commit in Florida’s 2022 recruiting class. He’s the second junior college commit as Wallace Community College-Dothan RHP Clete Hartzog has already signed with the Gators.

At Santa Fe College, Shelnut was a two-way player last season but is being recruited by Florida to be an infielder. “I’m going to be an infielder at Florida,” Shelnut told 1st and Ten Florida. “I’m much more projectable as a position player than as a pitcher.”

During his freshman season at Santa Fe, Shelnut slashed .271/.374/.479 with 38 hits, eight doubles, seven home runs, 28 RBIs and a .826 OPS. Shelnut also made 21 appearances on the mound. He posted a 3-3 record with a 3.09 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 12 saves which ranked second most in NJCAA.

During the recruiting process, Florida was the one program that was consistently involved. “I had kept in touch with Coach [Craig] Bell ever since last year.,” said Shelnut. “We have always had a good relationship and we continued that relationship right around the time they decided to offer me again.”

Once Shelnut was re-offered by Florida, he was speaking with Kevin O’Sullivan, Craig Bell and Chuck Jeroloman multiple times. “To be honest, I didn’t see this happening,” Shelnut said about getting re-offered by Florida. “I was sure I would end up playing somewhere else but I am very excited to have the opportunity to go back and play close to home.” Florida’s skipper Kevin O’Sullivan also told Tyler Shelnut that he was the first kid he’s had go JUCO and then have the chance to come back.

During his JUCO recruitment, Shelnut was grabbing the attention of some programs from the SEC and ACC. “I was mostly talking with LSU and Clemson,” Shelnut said before Florida offered. “Before I tore my hip labrum, I thought I would be ending up at LSU.”

Now, that Shelnut’s recruitment is over, the sophomore infielder is focused on his final season at Santa Fe. Shelnut will also be signing his National Letter of Intent to the

University of Florida in mid-March.